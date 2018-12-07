Here are the dynasts — on both sides

MADHYA PRADESH – 37



Assembly strength: 230

BJP: 165, dynasts 20

Congress: 58, dynasts 17

BJP – 20 MLAs

Archana Chitnis, 54

MLA Burhanpur, Cabinet Minister

Daughter of late Brijmohan Mishra, former speaker, BJP

Contesting from Burhanpur

HER TAKE: “Belonging to a political family is like two sides of the same coin. It gets you political recognition but expectations are high.”

Malini Gaud, 58

MLA Indore. Mayor

Wife of late Laxman Singh Gaud, former minister, BJP

Contesting from Indore

HER TAKE: “I have benefitted a lot from my husband’s good work. I still get inspiration and power from him.’’

Gayatri Raje Puar, 53

MLA Dewas

Wife of late Tukojirao Puar, former minister, BJP

Contesting from Dewas

HER TAKE: “It’s your work that matters. If you don’t have a connect with the people you will pay for it.’’

Jalam Singh Patel, 55

MLA Narsinghpur, Minister of State

Younger brother of Prahlad Patel, BJP MP Damoh & former Union minister

Contesting from Narsinghpur

HIS TAKE: “I have received support from my brother but the individual’s performance counts.’’

Devendra Varma, 42

MLA Khandwa

Son of late Kishorilal Varma, former minister, BJP

Contesting from Khandwa

HIS TAKE: “There is some benefit but I have made it on my own due to hard work.”

Hemant Khandelwal, 54

MLA Betul

Son of late Vijay Khandelwal, former BJP MP

Contesting from Betul

HIS TAKE: “You get an identity as someone’s son but then people expect more from you.”

Ashok Rohani, 53

MLA Jabalpur (Cantt)

Son of late Ishwardas Rohani, former speaker, BJP

Contesting from Jabalpur (Cantt)

HIS TAKE: “It was difficult to step into my father’s shoes because people had the same expectations from me.”

Chaudhary Mukesh Singh Chaturvedi, 49

MLA Mehgaon

Son of late Chaudhary Dilip Singh, former BJP MLA; younger brother of Rakesh Singh, former Congress MLA who switched to BJP in 2013

Denied ticket, his brother Rakesh Singh is contesting for BJP from Bhind

HIS TAKE: “People within the party and outside are jealous of you when you come from a political family.’’

Deepak Joshi, 56

MLA Hatpiplya, Minister of State

Son of Kailash Joshi, former CM & ex-MP, BJP (retired)

Contesting from Hatpiplya

HIS TAKE: “I would have been a Cabinet Minister but for intra-party rivalry involving my father.’’

Vishwas Sarang, 46

MLA Narela, Minister of State

Son of Kailash Sarang, ex-MP, BJP (retired)

Contesting from Narela

HIS TAKE: “I owe my success to my father’s hard work but old rivalries also raise their head.”

Anita Nayak, 55

MLA Pruthvipur

Wife of late Sunil Nayak, former minister, BJP

Denied ticket

HER TAKE: “It’s very easy when you are from a political family. You get a ready seat and lot of appreciation from voters and party workers.”

Neena Verma, 57

MLA Dhar

Wife of Vikram Verma, former minister & former Rajya Sabha MP, BJP, now chairman of party’s manifesto committee

Contesting from Dhar

HER TAKE: “There are advantages but expectations are very high. People expect you to be as knowledgeable and as efficient.”

Rampyare Kulaste, 48

MLA Niwas

Younger brother of Faggan Singh Kulaste, former Union Minister & Mandla MP, BJP

Contesting from Niwas

HIS TAKE: “It helps if a family member is in politics. People have a lot of expectations and they come to you with their problems.”

Jitendra Gehlot, 45

MLA Alot

Son of Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot

Contesting from Alot

HIS TAKE: “This is my father’s karmabhoomi so it’s natural that I have benefitted from it. But I have also worked hard.”

Sanjay Pathak, 47

MLA Vijayraghavgarh

Son of Satyendra Pathak, former minister in Congress government, and Nirmala Pathak, former Katni Mayor with Congress. Sanjay Pathak was a Congress MLA till 2014 but resigned and won the by-poll for BJP.

Contesting from Vijayraghavgarh

HIS TAKE: “I have benefitted a lot from the goodwill my father’s name carried. I am carrying forward his legacy.”

Surendra Patwa, 53

MLA Bhojpur, Minister of State

Nephew of late Sunder Lal Patwa, former CM, BJP

Contesting from Bhojpur

HIS TAKE: “When a CA’s son can become a CA or a doctor’s son a doctor, what’s wrong with a politician’s relative continuing in politics?’’

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, 64

MLA Shivpuri, Cabinet Minister

Daughter of late Vijaya Raje Scindia, former MP, BJP

Contesting from Shivpuri

HER TAKE: “You can’t take anything for granted. Your performance and work gets you votes, not the name.”

Omprakash Saklecha, 55

MLA Javad

Son of late Veerendra Saklecha, former chief minister, BJP

Contesting from Javad

HIS TAKE: “You have to work less hard initially and the groundwork is ready for you. But then, you also carry the burden of traditional rivalries.”

Rajendra Pandey, 58

MLA Jaora

Son of late Laxminarayan Pandey, former MP, BJP

Contesting from Jaora

HIS TAKE: “No one can bring you in politics by holding your finger. You have to chart your own course.”

Manju Dadu, 29

MLA Nepanagar

Daughter of late Rajendra Dadu, former BJP MLA. Manju won the bypoll in 2016 following the death of her father.

Contesting from Nepanagar

HER TAKE: Not available for comment.

CONGRESS – 17 MLAs

Kamleshwar Patel, 45

MLA Sihawal

Son of late Indrajeet Patel, former minister, Congress

Contesting from Sihawal

HIS TAKE: “Belonging to a political family cuts both ways. It has its advantages but people keep comparing with the predecessor.”

Tarun Bhanot, 46

MLA Jabalpur (West)

Son of former Congress minister Chandrakumar Bhanot, BJP (retired)

Contesting from Jabalpur (West)

HIS TAKE: “When you belong to a political family, people including rivals help you when you seek cooperation.”

Sachin Yadav, 36

MLA Kasrawad

Son of Subhash Yadav, former Dy CM, Congress; younger brother of Arun Yadav, ex-MP and former state Congress chief

Contesting from Kasrawad

HIS TAKE: “What is wrong if a politician’s son follows in his footsteps? We don’t point fingers when people in other professions do the same.”

Sanjeev Uikey, 46

MLA Mandla

Son of late Chhotelal Uikey, former MP & ex-MLA

Contesting from Mandla

HIS TAKE: “If your family member has a good record it helps. But today’s generation is no longer sympathetic to your past.”

Hina Kawre, 34

MLA Lanji

Daughter of late Likhiram Kawre, former minister, Congress

Contesting from Lanji

HER TAKE: “My father would attend to every person he met and people had faith in him. I have been able to live up to that expectation.”

Surendra Singh Baghel, 40

MLA Kukshi

Son of late Pratap Singh Baghel, former MP & ex-state minister, Congress

Contesting from Kukshi

HIS TAKE: “Expectations are very high. When my father was around, the Congress was in power. I am in the Opposition now, so it’s not easy to get work done.”

Yogendra Singh, 46

MLA Lakhnadoun

Son of late Urmila Singh, former state minister in Congress government and ex-governor of Himachal Pradesh, and late Veerendra Bahadur Singh, former MLA, Congress

Contesting from Lakhnadoun

HIS TAKE: “What’s wrong in hailing from a political family? My parents worked their whole life and I am benefitting from it.”

Sohan Valmik, 55

MLA Parasia

Son of late Shyamlal, former MLA, Congress

Contesting from Parasia

HIS TAKE: “Your family name no longer gets you votes. You have to work hard and win the trust of people.”

Saraswati Singh, 38

MLA Chitrangi

Daughter of late Patiraj Singh, former MLA, Congress

Contesting from Chitrangi

HER TAKE: “It helps because I have my father’s blessings. Having been an elected representative, I am aware of ground realities, too.”

Jhuma Solanki, 48

MLA Bhikangaon

Sister-in-law of late Jawan Singh Patel, former MLA, Congress

Contesting from Bhikangaon

HER TAKE: “My candidature has nothing to do with my relative. I have struggled and worked hard for it.”

Mahendra Singh Yadav, 49

MLA Kolaras

Son of late Ram Singh Yadav, former MLA, Congress

Contesting from Kolaras

HIS TAKE: “The charge of dynasty can stick only if it continues for many generations, not in the first generation.”

Rajanish Singh, 47

MLA Keolari

Son of late Harvash Singh, former Cabinet Minister, Congress, & Dy Speaker

Contesting from Keolari

HIS TAKE: “My father gave a lot to society and the goodwill has continued. Expectations are high but I try to live up to them.’’

Ajay Singh, 63

MLA Churhat, Leader of Opposition

Son of late Arjun Singh, former Union Minister & chief minister, Congress

Contesting from Churhat

HIS TAKE: “You get a headstart but expectations are very high and even a small failure is magnified.”

Jaivardhan Singh, 32

MLA Raghogarh

Son of Digvijaya Singh, former chief minister, AICC general secretary

Contesting from Raghogarh

HIS TAKE: “Even the US has the Bush and Clinton families. What is negative about politics? It gives you an opportunity to serve the nation.”

Sunder Lal Tiwari, 60

MLA Gurh

Son of late Srinivas Tiwari, former MLA, Congress, former Speaker

Contesting from Gurh

HIS TAKE: “If the BJP thinks that Congress leaders are dynastic, why do they allow Congress workers into the BJP fold?”

Umang Singhar, 45

MLA Gandhwani

Nephew of late Jamuna Devi, former Dy CM

Contesting from Gandhwani

HIS TAKE: “Legacy can help if your predecessors are alive, not when they are not around. Only those who perform survive.”

Hemant Katare, 33

MLA Ater

Son of late Satyadev Katare, former minister and Leader of Opposition, Congress

Contesting from Ater

HIS TAKE: Not available for comment.

RAJASTHAN – 31

Assembly strength: 200

BJP – 160, dynasts – 23

Congress – 25, dynasts – 8

BJP – 23 MLAs

Vasundhara Raje, 65

MLA Jhalrapatan

Daughter of late Vijaya Raje Scindia, former MP, BJP; younger sister of late Madhavrao Scindia, former Union minister, Congress; elder sister of Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Cabinet Minister, Madhya Pradesh, BJP

Contesting from Jhalrapatan

HER TAKE: Not available for comment.

Rao Rajendra Singh, 60

MLA Shahpura

Son of Gunwant Kanwar, ex-MLA, BJP (retired)

Contesting from Shahpura

HIS TAKE: “My father passed away and my mother quit politics when I was not eligible to contest. I have not used any of their names.”

Narpat Singh Rajvi, 67

MLA Vidhyadhar Nagar

Son-in-law of late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, former vice president, ex-chief minister, BJP

Contesting from Vidhyadhar Nagar

HIS TAKE: “In a democracy, it’s not possible to stay relevant in politics on the basis of only one or two names in your family.”

Shobharani Kushwah, 44

MLA Dholpur

Wife of B L Kushwah, former MLA, BSP, jailed in case of honour killing

Contesting from Dholpur

HER TAKE: “Politics is social work, many people come to me, I try my best to help them. With us, there is no issue such as dynasty politics.”

Sushil Kanwar, 44

MLA Masuda

Wife of Bhanwar Singh Palara, BJP, doesn’t hold any party post

Contesting from Masuda

HER TAKE: Speaking on Kanwar’s behalf, Palara said: “There is no dynasty politics because I am not an MLA or MP and I am not involved in politics too much anymore.”

Banshidhar Khandela, 64

MLA Khandela

Son of late Gopal Singh, legislator, Janata Party

Contesting from Khandela

HIS TAKE: “If this was dynasty politics, people would have voted for me only because of my father. But I lost two elections and had to work hard.”

Jhabar Singh Kharra, 62

MLA Srimadhopur

Son of late Harlal Singh, ex-MLA, BJP

Contesting from Srimadhopur

HIS TAKE: “The PM is referring to those who have never worked for any party but became ministers and MLAs because of their family name. I have worked hard for the party.”

Lalit Kumar, 31

MLA Kishanganj

Son of Hemraj Meena, ex-legislator, BJP, now treasurer, BJP ST Morcha

Contesting from Kishanganj

HIS TAKE: “You might win once on the family name but then there is no option other than working hard for people.”

Ajay Singh, 60

MLA Degana

Son of late Ram Raghunath Chaudhary, ex-MP, Congress

Contesting from Degana

HIS TAKE: “Dynasty politics means a person not doing any work but joining politics on a name. This is not the case with us.”

Pratap Lal Bheel, 49

MLA Gogunda

Son of late Bhura Lal Gameti, ex-MLA, BJP

Contesting from Gogunda

HIS TAKE: “I had to wait for 20 years to get a party ticket. Here, things are not like what they are in the Gandhi family.”

Krishnendra (Deepa) Kaur, 64

MLA Nadbai

Daughter of late Maharaja Man Singh, ex-MLA, BJP

Contesting from Nadbai

HER TAKE: Not available for comment.

Pratap Singh, 61

MLA Chhabra

Son of late Prem Singh, ex-MLA, Janata Party

Contesting from Chhabra

HIS TAKE: “When I started in politics in 1985, we were in the Opposition. We are not like the Congress where one starts from a position of power.”

Golma Devi, 69

MLA Rajgarh-Laxmangarh

Wife of Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajya Sabha MP, BJP

Contesting from Sapotra

HER TAKE: Not available for comment.

Siddhi Kumari, 45

MLA from Bikaner East

Grand-daughter of late Karni Singh, ex-MP (Independent)

Contesting from Bikaner East

HER TAKE: Not available for comment.

Diya Kumari, 47

MLA Sawai Madhopur

Step grand-daughter of late Gayatri Devi, MP, BJP

Denied ticket

HER TAKE: “Rajmata Gayatri Devi last won the election over 40 years ago. With this long gap, I would not say that I belong to a political family at all.”

Gurjant Singh, 79

MLA Sadulsahar

Brother of Mahendra Singh, ex-MLA, Congress

Denied ticket, BJP has fielded his grandson Gurveer Singh

HIS TAKE: Not available for comment.

Balu Ram Choudhary, 60

MLA Sahara

Younger brother of Ratan Lal Jat, BJP leader

Denied ticket

HIS TAKE: “I have put in hard work. But it’s true that my brother and I go to constituencies together.”

Jagat Singh, 50

MLA Kaman

Son of K Natwar Singh, former Union minister, Congress

Denied ticket

HIS TAKE: Not available for comment.

Alka Singh Gurjar, 57

MLA Bandikui

Wife of Nathu Singh Gurjar, former MP & ex-MLA, BJP, now party leader

Denied ticket

HER TAKE: Speaking on her behalf, Nathu Singh said: “When the PM speaks about dynasty politics, he is talking about the Gandhi clan, which has ruled for generations. We are not like that.”

Krishan Kadva, 56

MLA Sangaria

Son of late Atmaram Kadva, ex-legislator, Congress

Denied ticket

HIS TAKE: “People remember the work my father had done but now, the onus lies on my own performance.”

Rajendra Singh Bhadu, 65

MLA Suratgarh

Nephew of late Manphool Singh Bhadu, Congress leader

Denied ticket

HIS TAKE: “What BJP leaders say about dynasty politics is true but it’s more applicable for those who do no work after coming to politics.”

Manvendra Singh, 54

MLA from Sheo

Son of Jaswant Singh, former Union minister, BJP

Contesting from Jhalrapatan on a Congress ticket

HIS TAKE: “There is an advantage because in terms of profile you are already ahead. But when it comes to acceptability, you have to make it on your own.”

Habibur Rahaman, 52

MLA Nagaur

Son of late Hazi Mohammed Usman, ex-MLA, Congress

Contesting from Nagaur on a Congress ticket

HIS TAKE: “If a person is from a political family, he gets an advantage in the first elections. Ultimately, the public decides.”

CONGRESS – 8 MLAs

Brijendra Singh Ola, 65

MLA Jhunjhunu

Son of Sis Ram Ola, ex-MP, Congress

Contesting from Jhunjhunu

HIS TAKE: “The false allegations of dynasty politics have hurt us. We became legislators after getting the mandate of the people.”

Vishvendra Singh, 56

MLA Deeg-Kumher

Son of late Brijendra Singh, ex-MP (Independent)

Contesting from Deeg-Kumher

HIS TAKE: “I have been in politics for 30 years, and I have always believed that in the end, performance matters.”

Ramnarayan Gurjar, 71

MLA from Nasirabad

Cousin of late Govind Singh Gurjar, former Congress leader and ex-LG, Puducherry

Contesting from Nasirabad

HIS TAKE: “People vote for us on the work we have done not what our relatives have done.”

Darshan Singh, 49

MLA Karauli

Son of late Hans Ram Gurjar, ex-MLA, Congress

Contesting from Karauli

HIS TAKE: “The candidate who is the favourite of the public will get their votes in any election.”

Vivek Dhakar, 41

MLA Mandalgarh

Son of Kanhaiyalal Dhakar who switched from BJP to Congress

Contesting from Mandalgarh

HIS TAKE: “The next generation has to justify their selection and have to get the people’s mandate to get elected.”

Rameshwar Lal Dudi, 55

MLA Nokha, Leader of Opposition

Son of late Jetha Ram Dudi, a Congress leader

Contesting from Nokha

HIS TAKE: “You may get an advantage in the first election but thereafter, it’s your performance that counts.”

Bhanwar Singh, 44

MLA Kolayat

Son of Rughnath Singh, a Congress leader

Contesting from Kolayat

HIS TAKE: Not available for comment.

Pradhyumn Singh, 81

MLA Rajakhera

His late father and late uncle were ex-MLAs, Congress

Not contesting, Congress has fielded his son Rohit Vohra from Rajakhera

HIS TAKE: “Aren’t there political dynasties in the BJP? For themselves, they have different yardsticks and for us they have different yardsticks.”

CHHATTISGARH – 9

Assembly strength: 90

BJP MLAs – 49, dynasts – 3

Congress MLAs – 39, dynasts – 6

BJP – 3 MLAs

Yudhveer Singh Judeo, 36

MLA Chandrapur

Son of late Dilip Singh Judeo, ex-MP, ex-MLA, former Union minister, BJP

Not contesting, wife Sanyogita Singh contesting from Chandrapur

HIS TAKE: Not available for comment.

Kedar Kashyap, 45

MLA Narayanpur

Son of late Baliram Kashyap, ex-MP, BJP

Contesting from Narayanpur

HIS TAKE: Not available for comment.

Amar Agrawal, 55

MLA Bilaspur, Cabinet Minister

Son of late Lakhiram Agrawal, former state general secretary, Rajya Sabha ex-MP, BJP

Contesting from Bilaspur

HIS TAKE: Declined comment.

CONGRESS – 6 MLAs

Umesh Patel, 34

MLA Kharsia

Son of late Nand Kumar Patel, ex-MLA, former minister, Congress

Contesting from Kharsia

HIS TAKE: “If a doctor’s son becomes a doctor, would you call it a doctor dynasty? I have fought elections and represent 1,80,000 people.”

Renu Jogi, 66

MLA Kota

Wife of Ajit Jogi, former chief minister (Congress) who founded Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC)

Contesting from Kota for JCC

HER TAKE: Could not be reached for comment.

Devti Karma, 56

MLA Dantewada

Wife of Mahendra Karma, former minister, ex-MP, ex-MLA, Congress

Contesting from Dantewada

HER TAKE: Could not be reached for comment.

T S Singhdeo, 66

MLA Surguja, Leader of Opposition

Son of Devendra Kumari Singhdeo, former minister, Congress (retired); nephew of Asha Kumari, Dalhousie MLA, Congress

Contesting from Surguja

HIS TAKE: “In this day and age, no family can help you sustain a career if you do not deliver on people’s aspirations.”

Arun Vora, 58

MLA Durg

Son of Motilal Vora, former chief minister of MP, AICC general secretary

Contesting from Durg

HIS TAKE: Could not be reached for comment.

Amit Jogi, 40

MLA Marwahi, expelled from Congress in 2017, member of JCC

Not contesting

Son of Ajit Jogi, former chief minister (Congress) who founded JCC

HIS TAKE: “In a democracy, naamdaars (dynasts) can survive only if they prove themselves to be kaamdaars (workers), otherwise they will be thrown in the dustbin of history.”