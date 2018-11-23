Madhya Pradesh polls: Denied ticket, BJP veteran ready for prestige fight as Congress man

As he walks down a short slope leading to a church off the main road, his gait gets a little unsteady but Sartaj Singh’s voice is firm when he tells a clergyman waiting outside that his politics has always risen above caste and religion. The septuagenarian neither mentions his political affiliation nor takes his rival’s name in his brief speech, delivered with folded hands. “We have never sided with anyone else. Where else will we go?,’’ said William Masih, wearing a cassock, and a big smile on his face.

It does not matter to either of them that the former BJP minister switched loyalty to the Congress a day before the last day of filing nomination after being denied a ticket by the ruling party, apparently because of his advanced age. “It’s difficult to emerge without a stain on your character in politics, but I did so despite being an MP five times and an MLA twice because I always believed that we are custodians of money meant for development of people,’’ the 78-year-old tells a group of people outside a temple, not far from the church.

Singh is among the many veterans denied ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls. Targeting the BJP for allegedly denying tickets to those of advanced age, he said, “If you have something like this in mind, frame rules. Having been in public life for decades, I would have gone into depression sitting at home.’’

Singh represented the Seoni Malwa constituency in Assembly but agreed to contest from Hoshangabad because the Congress had already announced its candidate from his seat. Anticipating his rebellion, the party had not declared its candidate against Assembly Speaker Sitasaran Sharma, who calls Singh his mentor.

When the two met a few days ago, Sharma touched Singh’s feet in public. While the soft-spoken Singh avoids directly targeting his rival, Sharma holds back no punches. “I find it difficult to campaign against my mentor, but it’s my duty to do so. Maybe he was posing as a simple man. He is not that simple after all,’’ said Sharma about his rival who he said “was given so much by the BJP”. “When you get a post, it fills you with pride,’’ said Singh, without naming Sharma. The veteran leader, however, takes credit for Sharma getting the ticket for the first time.

The Congress thinks Singh’s defection has improved their chances not just in Hoshangabad and Seoni Malwa, but in two more neighbouring seats. Singh was Lok Sabha member from Hoshangabad constituency and believes his work will see him through even if he does not mention his new party.

Sharma, 68, has a massive clout in Hoshangabad. But Singh’s defection has created a tricky situation for BJP workers who are finding it difficult to target the veteran. A young worker compared him to a tulsi plant, which is sacred but has to be kept outside the home. “It’s good that he is contesting on a Congress ticket because we can target the Congress without naming him. But had he contested as an Independent, he would have created trouble for us,’’ he said.

Narendra Malviya, who owns a shop near Hoshangabad bus stand, said Singh will do well and explained: “The Congress is a divided house here. Had anyone among the local leaders contested, he would face the risk of sabotage from within, but that’s not the case with Singh. He is old so they all will work for him out of respect and because of his past.”

Interestingly, the Speaker’s brother Girijashankar Sharma, who won from Hoshangabad Assembly seat in 2008, had been with the Congress till recently. After campaigning for the Congress candidate, he returned to the BJP a few days ago.