Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram Assembly Election 2018 Highlights: 65.5% voter turnout in MP, 71% in Mizoram as polling ends

Madhya Pradesh (MP), Mizoram Assembly Election 2018 Highlights: Voting for the state Assembly elections ended in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Wednesday evening. For the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, it is largely a two-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. BJP, a party that has been in power for 15 years and battling anti-incumbency, will be looking for a fourth term in a row while the Congress is hoping to cause an upset. Polling will begin at 8 am till 5 pm in 227 seats, while in three Assembly segments of Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district, the voting time is between 7 am to 3 pm.

Advertising

In Mizoram, the ruling Congress party will be eyeing a third consecutive term, the party has been in power in the state since 2008. The Congress and the main Opposition, the MNF, have fielded 40 candidates each, while the BJP is contesting in 39 seats for the 40-member Assembly. The voting process began at 7 am, amid tight security, and would continue till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said. Borders with neighbouring countries — Myanmar and Bangladesh, and states — Tripura, Assam and Manipur, have been sealed in view of the polls.

The results will be declared on December 11 along with three other states.