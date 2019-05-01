Madhya Pradesh: Her Guna candidate joins Congress, Mayawati says will review support

BSP president Mayawati has accused the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh of forcibly winning over the BSP’s Guna Lok Sabha candidate and threatened to “reconsider” continuing support to the Kamal Nath government in the state.

BSP candidate Lokendra Singh Rajput on Monday joined the Congress and extended his support to Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress candidate for Guna, which goes to the polls in the penultimate phase on May 12. Scindia is also Congress in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that the Congress was equally bad when it comes to misuse of official machinery. Without elaborating, she alleged that the Congress intimidated the BSP’s Guna candidate to withdraw his candidature. “The BSP will respond by contesting on its symbol and will review its decision to extend support to the Congress government (MP),” she tweeted.

Hours after her tweet, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the BSP and Congress have a common aim to defeat the BJP. “Our target is one, our ideology is one. There are no differences between us. If there’s any misunderstanding we will sit together and resolve it. There is no resentment,” he said.

However, Mayawati also accused the Congress of working to defeat the BSP-SP coalition in UP. She claimed the Congress has taken a line that “let the BJP win but the BSP-SP coalition should not win”. She said it reflects on the Congress’s “casteist, narrow and duplicitous character”. Only the BSP-SP coalition can defeat the BJP, she said, warning the people against the Congress.

The defection was embarrassing for the BSP supremo as she was set to address a rally in Guna on May 4. Posters about the same had been distributed and the announcement made on social media.

While joining the Congress, Rajput said that he was impressed by Scindia and wanted to work for him. He said the Congress did not target him and he shifted his loyalty of his own volition.

Meanwhile, Scindia’s close aide Pankaj Chaturvedi denied the allegation that official machinery had been misused to win over the BSP candidate. He said Rajput was impressed with Scindia and policies of the Congress and decided to make the switch.

The BSP won two seats in the recent Assembly elections. Its MLAs, along with four Independents and one SP legislator, helped the Congress form the government. The Congress got 114 seats while the BJP won 109 seats in the 230-member house.