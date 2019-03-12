Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath puts loan waivers on hold

ON SUNDAY, several farmers in Madhya Pradesh started getting text messages from the government stating that their applications for loan waiver had been received but could not be cleared due to the model code of conduct.

The messages, released in the name of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said the applications would be approved after the polls. In a video message Sunday, the CM said 24.84 lakh claims by farmers had been processed and money had been transferred to 20 lakh accounts.

Without referring to the polls or the code of conduct, he said the remaining beneficiaries would get the money in two-three months.

“It seemed like the government was praying that the code of conduct would be enforced as soon as possible so that it could be spared the trouble of waiving loans,’’ said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Congress has said it inherited empty coffers. It has calculated the cost of waiving loans up to Rs 2 lakh at over Rs 40,000 crore. The government has identified about 50 lakh beneficiaries — one of the main reasons behind its poll victory. “We are not known to violate code of conduct or to issue backdated orders like the BJP did. Everyone knew the code of conduct would be in place. How many more could have been covered,” said Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza. Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said although the loan waiver had been announced and beneficiaries identified beforehand, the government would require permission to disburse the money.