Elections 2018: 74 per cent voting in MP, Cong hopeful of victory; Mizoram records 75 per cent turnout

As polling came to a close in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, with 74.61 per cent voters exercising their franchise, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said two things ended peacefully — the elections and BJP’s rule in the state. Nath, who had predicted that the Congress would end the 15-year rule of the BJP in the state by winning 140 seats in the 227-member assembly, said there was every chance of it coming true as per reports.

“Aaj ke chunaav ki khaasiyat ye hai ki 2 cheezein shanti se nipat gayi, ek to chunaav aur doosra BJP (The best thing about today’s elections is that two things have ended pecefully – one is the polling itself and the other is BJP),” the senior Congress leader said. “I had said that we will win more than 140 seats but after today’s voting and with all the information coming in, there is a possibility of a very surprising result,” he added.

While there were no reports of any violence, polling was marred by complaints of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVVPAT) machines. State chief electoral officer VL Kantha Rao said 1,145 EVMs and 1,545 VVPATs were replaced after complaints of technical snags.

Flagging the issue of malfunctioning EVMs, Nath demanded re-polling at the booths where the voting was halted for three or more hours. “We’ve demanded that repolling be done at all those polling booths where voting process was halted for three hours or more because voters do not come back as everybody has some work. Merely saying that polling will be extended till 9 o’clock or 10 o’clock is not right,” he said.

State election in-charge of Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia asked the Election Commission to increase voting time in booths that faced EVM glitches to compensate for the delay. “There were several complaints that EVMs at many places malfunctioned. We had requested the Election Commission that voting time in these polling booths should be extended to compensate for the delay,” he said.

75 per cent voter turnout in Mizoram

A voter turnout of about 75 per cent was recorded in the Mizoram Assembly polls, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain said. Polling was held in all 40 assembly seats in the northeast state.

The state had an electorate of 7,70,395, which included 3,94,897 female voters. There were 209 candidates, 15 of them women, in the fray. Of the 1,179 polling booths, 47 were classified ‘critical’ and as many as ‘vulnerable’ by the Election Commission.