Madhya Pradesh election results: Cong, BJP keep cards open as battle inches towards photo finish

Madhya Pradesh is heading for a nail-biting finish as both rivals BJP and the Congress are fighting to cross the halfway mark of 116. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been in power in the state for last 15 years, was facing a strong anti-incumbency and it seems the Congress has managed to capitalise on it. As per the latest update, the BJP was leading on 110 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 113 seats, which is far better than its 2013 tally on 58.

In 2013, the BJP had secured a comfortable majority of 165 seats in the 230-member house despite the controversies that mired the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, including the 2007 ‘dumper scam’ and the widely unpopular Vyapam Scam in 2013. Chauhan’s mass appeal remained unaffected and he retained his stronghold as the chief minister of the second-largest state for the third time.

However, farmers’ distress, huge unemployment and strong anti-incumbency wave might stop Chouhan from getting a fourth term. Farmers’ distress has ultimately proved to be the undoing of the party. Madhya Pradesh has the most number of farmers’ suicides annually. The Mandsaur firing that killed 5 protesting farmers last year only adds to the woes.

While Congress was close to the halfway mark, in the case of uncertainty, it is likely to get the support of Samajwadi Party and BSP, who have openly expressed their animosity with the BJP. However, the game is also not all over for the BJP which had begun garnering the support of independents following exit polls. It may try to outmanoeuvre the Congress, in a redux of Manipur and Goa in 2017, in case of a hung assembly.

From 58 in 2013 to over 100 in 2018: What worked for Congress

The cliffhanger of all cliffhangers- the Madhya Pradesh election result is right now being seen as anyone’s game, notwithstanding the phenomenal growth of the Congress party since its debacle last time.

Rahul Gandhi, in his first year as party president, engaged in one-upmanship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaigning. When the government was facing anti-incumbency in the state, it had governed for 15 straight years, the Congress emerged as a resurgent party, counting on the growing discontent among farmers in the agrarian state.

The party promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, halve farmers’ electricity dues and bonus on 17 agriculture commodities to appease distressed farmers.

The Congress’ manifesto also had much for the Hindu voters. From developing Ram Path Gaman, the route taken by Lord Ram during his exile, to building gaushalas in every panchayat; from starting the commercial production of gau mutra (cow urine) to opening a spiritual department, and ultimately rework its image as a ‘Muslim party’, the party left no chance this time.

Where BSP comes into play

What is interesting this time in Madhya Pradesh is the role of the independents and the BSP, which had refused a pre-poll alliance with the Congress over seat-sharing. Now, with the Congress vying for power, its leaders may have to ring-up Mayawati with a decent proposal for a post-poll alliance. The BSP, leading in 2 seats in Madhya Pradesh, would also, perhaps, ally with the Congress in order to stay relevant in national politics.

Now, all eyes are on Mayawati and what road she chooses to take, or if the BSP and the SP, which is leading in 1 seat, will tie together to offer support to the opposition party. In any case, the Congress has reason to celebrate and the BJP perhaps may be in need for introspection.

As far as the current scenario is concerned, with Chhattisgarh in its kitty and Rajasthan almost thrown onto its lap, the Congress party, with its sole agenda to prevent the BJP from coming into power in 2019, seems to have won round 1.