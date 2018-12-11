Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018: Where and how to check the state assembly results

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly Election Results 2018: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will face a tough test on December 11 when the results of the state assembly elections will be announced. The BJP, which has been in power for the last 15 years, is facing anti-incumbency in the state with the Congress showing resurgence under the leadership of party veteran Kamal Nath.

The state, which went to polls on November 28, witnessed 74.6 per cent voting across the state. The exit polls show a neck-and-neck battle between the ruling BJP and Congress, with both the parties sounding confident of a favourable result in the elections.

Where to check the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election?

You can check the results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election on the website of the Election Commission of India, eciresults.nic.in. The Commission will provide the option to check results under several categories – party-wise, constituency-wise and candidate wise.

The results will also be declared live at Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission website. To check results go to http://www.ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in.

The Indian Express will bring to you the LIVE coverage of the elections throughout the day. Follow all the results at indianexpress.com.