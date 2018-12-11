Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018: Where and how to check the state assembly resultshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/madhya-pradesh-election-results-2018-where-and-how-to-check-the-state-assembly-results-5486319/

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018: Where and how to check the state assembly results

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2018, MP Election Results 2018: The results will be declared at Election Commission of India website www.eciresults.nic.in.

election, election result, mp election results, mp election result 2018, mp chunav result, mp chunav, chunav result, election result 2018, election result live, chunav, chunav result, madhya pradesh election result, www.ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in, www.eci.nic.in, www.mplocalelection.gov.in, election commission of india mp, madhya pradesh election result 2018, madhya pradesh assembly election result, madhya pradesh vidhan sabha chunav result, election result live, madhya pradesh election result live, live madhya pradesh election result, election commission of india, election result live news, madhya pradesh news, madhya pradesh vidhan sabha election result, madhya pradesh assembly election 2018
MP Election Results 2018: The results will be declared on December 11. (Representational Image)

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly Election Results 2018: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will face a tough test on December 11 when the results of the state assembly elections will be announced. The BJP, which has been in power for the last 15 years, is facing anti-incumbency in the state with the Congress showing resurgence under the leadership of party veteran Kamal Nath.

The state, which went to polls on November 28, witnessed 74.6 per cent voting across the state. The exit polls show a neck-and-neck battle between the ruling BJP and Congress, with both the parties sounding confident of a favourable result in the elections.

Where to check the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election?

You can check the results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election on the website of the Election Commission of India, eciresults.nic.in. The Commission will provide the option to check results under several categories – party-wise, constituency-wise and candidate wise.

The results will also be declared live at Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission website. To check results go to http://www.ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in.

The Indian Express will bring to you the LIVE coverage of the elections throughout the day. Follow all the results at indianexpress.com.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android