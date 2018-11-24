If there is one Maharaj in MP, it is Shivraj, he is so cut off from the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is campaign committee chief of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The 47-year-old, who is also chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, has on several occasions asserted that the party should project a CM face, arguing that it helps people make up their mind. The party did not do so, but later said state Congress chief Kamal Nath or Scindia will be chosen for the job if it comes to power.

Has the Congress got its act together?

Absolutely, we are united. We are working together based on each other’s strength and our campaign is concerted and focused. We have fielded good candidates. The public mood is in our favour. They have great expectations and we have to fulfill their aspirations… The BJP is unsettled and worried; that means we are on the right track.

Three main issues that will decide this election?

People, people and people.

The BJP’s “Maaf karo Maharaj, hamara neta to Shivraj” (Pardon us Maharaj, our leader is Shivraj) campaign is aimed at you [Scindia hails from the royal family that once ruled Gwalior]

I wish Shivraj Singhji had said, “Maaf kariye Rajmata” 30 years ago (to his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia) and if he feels that it’s too late for that, he can still say, “Maaf kariye Maharani” to my aunt (Vasundhara Raje) who is chief minister of Rajasthan. If he feels that she is from another state, he can say, “Maaf kariye shrimant” to my other aunt (Yashodhara Raje) who is cabinet minister in his government. You can’t have different strokes for different folks. Secondly, if my birth is my crime, I accept it with all humility because I am very proud of the legacy of my forefathers and what they have done for the region. It’s not something he or anyone can take away from people in terms of their view of the family.

Thirdly, if at all there is feudalism, it’s not what you are born into; feudalism is a mentality. If there’s one Maharaj in Madhya Pradesh it’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he is so cut off from the people. What is it that he wants me to pardon? The butchering of farmers, not providing them (fair) prices, sending wrong electricity bills and sending farmers to jail, for making the state number one in rapes, one crore unemployed youths, for abysmal medical, health and educational facilities?

Yet, there is a perception that the chief minister is still popular.

Not at all, you must come with me and attend my meetings

Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi a factor in this election?

Well, I think everything is a factor but people have realised that reality is different from the illusion he offered. He promises the moon and nothing is delivered. I think the sheen has worn off, I don’t think he will be a factor at all.

Where will you be on December 11 (counting day)?

I don’t know right now. I am living day by day. I don’t know right now where I will be tomorrow. It (counting day) is nearly three weeks away, I don’t know where I will be.

What is the response to your rallies?

I have been to almost every division and the response I am getting is unprecedented. I am quite confident that it will translate into votes.

Is there an area where you still need to catch up with the BJP?

Money power can’t win you an election. If that was the case, we would not have won Mungaoli and Kolaras (by-elections). This country does not get sold on money. This country moves on trust, on values and on principles and not on being betrayed and duped as they have been by the BJP.

Who will be the chief minister should the Congress form the government?

Congress is definitely forming the government. Neither my father nor I ever pursued any post, our desire is to serve the people. We treat posts as a means to serve the people. I am not running after any chair. Whatever the party decides is acceptable to me.

Is the election getting communalised?

That’s their (BJP) trump card. Every five years, they bring up the Ram mandir issue or some other issue. I don’t think people are going to get fooled this time. They are more concerned about roti, kapda and makaan.

What do you have to say about videos cited by the BJP? [ The BJP has targeted Kamal Nath over videos of his interaction with a group of Muslims]

I think it shows the BJP in bad light. As they say, some people can be fooled all the time..but not all the people all the time. I think the BJP will be beaten at their own game by the people of MP.