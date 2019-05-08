Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya campaign gets Computer Baba push

Toggle Menu
Led by Computer Baba, the saints gathered at the Saifia College grounds and prayed for the victory of Singh, who was present at the grounds with his wife Amrita Singh

Computer baba. Digvijay Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pragya thakur, Kamal Nath, Lok Sabha elections, Indian Express
Computer Baba performs a puja for Congress’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday. PTI

Hundreds of saints from across Madhya Pradesh arrived in Bhopal to seek votes for Congress candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Digvijaya Singh, and to campaign against BJP’s candidate, Pragya Singh Thakur.

Led by Computer Baba, the saints gathered at the Saifia College grounds and prayed for the victory of Singh, who was present at the grounds with his wife Amrita Singh.

Computer Baba, who enjoyed a minister of state status in the previous BJP government, accused former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of doing little for the Narmada, and alleged that his family members were involved in illegal sand mining and transport.

Ram Mandir nahi to Modi nahi,” Computer Baba said, accusing the Narendra Modi government of failing to build a grand temple at Ayodhya. He said Singh is a Hindu but the BJP was questioning his religious credentials for political reasons, and called Singh a “Sanatani Hindu who respects all religions”.

Meanwhile, the BJP approached the Election Commission, alleging that Singh “brought” 1,500 saints to Bhopal and paid each of them a minimum of Rs 11,111, while those in-charge of mutts were paid Rs 1 lakh each in dakshina. A BJP delegation said Computer Baba has accepted in media interviews that he and others have been invited to campaign for Singh. The BJP demanded that a complaint be registered against Computer Baba and Singh for carrying out an event for which permission was not taken from the EC.

