Madhya Pradesh: Congress names 13 more candidates, Kamal Nath son to contest from Chhindwara

The Congress on Thursday announced candidates for 13 more seats Madhya Pradesh, naming Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, and eleven others.

There were no surprises in the list as the Chief Minister had given ample hints about his son’s candidature from the parliamentary seat he has represented several times.

Tankha will take on state BJP president Rakesh Singh, to whom he lost in 2014.

Former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and former state Congress chief Arun Yadav have been fielded from Sidhi and Khandwa, respectively. While Singh lost the recent assembly election from Churhat, Yadav lost to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Budhni constituency. Folk singer Prahlad Tipaniya will contest from Dewas.

The Congress has fielded Ramniwas Rawat from Morena seat. Rawat had lost the recent Assembly election from Vijaypur constituency. The Congress has so far named candidates for 22 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara assembly seat to be elected to the Vidhan Sabha. The seat was vacated by his confidant Deepak Saxena to facilitate Nath’s election. Nath has not contested an assembly election before.