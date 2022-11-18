Madhya Pradesh CM: Modi kalpavriksha, he will give to Gujarat whatever is needed

COMPARING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi with the mythical kalpavriksha (the tree that fulfills every wish), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday appealed to voters of Gujarat to not leave the company of the BJP leader.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in favour of its candidate Kantilal Amrutiya in Morbi town, Chouhan alleged that corruption was rampant in Congress governments in Gujarat and also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying they can’t be trusted and hence their promises of freebies mean little.

“Today, Rahul Gandhi is talking. So is Kejriwal. They are giving false assurances. They are saying electricity will be free, people will get unemployment allowance and that debts will be waived off. However, Nanredrabhai (Modi) is kalpavriksha. Whichever thing is needed in Gujarat, Narendrabhai will bring it and make it a reality. He will bring whatever the people want. Narendrabhai, Bhupendrabhai (Patel) will meet the need. There is a double-engine government here,” the MP CM said.

He also compared Modi with Bhagirath, who, according to Hindu scriptures, brought river Ganga on this earth from heaven. “Narmada connects Gujarat with Madhya Pradesh. Narmada originates from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh. It is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh also. People of Morbi, Narendrabhai took Narmada waters to every household by laying pipelines. He is not Narendrabhai only but has become Bhagirath for us,” the MP CM said.

He said as CM of MP, he faced lots of criticism from Congress and activists like Medha Patkar for not opposing Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat and Omkareshwar dam in MP in Narmada basin.

“Medha Patkar and Congress leaders would drink water but hurl abuses at me. But I declared that Madhya Pradesh is ours and so is Gujarat,” said Chouhan, adding now that the Narmada dam has been completed, Gujarat is getting lots of water and his state lots of hydroelectricity.

He also compared Modi with Swami Vivkanada whose original name was Narendra. He said that after Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi is the third person from Gujarat who has left their mark in the world.

The BJP leader als compared Kejriwal with babul peid (Arabic gum tree) and Rahul Gandhi with weed. “Kejriwal is babul ka peid. It can only be pricky. And Rahul is weed. They will destroy the regime of development.”

He said the election fight is between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for emerging No.2.

“They are pulling legs of each other. It’s like hum to dubey hain sanam, tumko bhi dubayenge (I am drowning my dear and will take you also down),” Chouhan said. Chouhan praised Amrutiya, who is BJP candidate from Morbi. for jumping into Machchhu river to save people who had fallen in it after the suspension bridge collapsed.

Later in the day, Chouhan also campaigned for BJP’s Mandvi candidate Anirudh Dave in Kutch

Chouhan said, “I came (to Gujarat) five years ago… I saw Kharek (a raw date fruit), Kesar mangoes, dragon fruit, now it has been named Kamlam…pomegranate, guava, are the pride of Kutch.” The MP CM also addressed a rally in Abdasa, where Pradhyumansinh Jadeja, who is the current BJP MLA from the seat, was again declared the party candidate from the constituency.

(with Rashi Mishra in Ahmedabad)