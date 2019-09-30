Madhya Pradesh: BJP lightweight vs Congress veteran in Jhabua

THE BJP has fielded a political lightweight, Bhanu Bhuria, to take on Congress veteran Kantilal Bhuria in the crucial by-election to Jhabua (ST) constituency in Madhya Pradesh where the ruling Congress enjoys a wafer-thin Assembly majority.

Bhanu Bhuria, 36, is the Jhabua district chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha while his 69-year-old Congress rival is a five-time MP and former union minister. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA G S Damor was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Damor had defeated the former union minister in the general elections in May and his son Vikrant Bhuria in the Assembly elections from Jhabua segment.

Damor’s resignation from the Assembly reduced the BJP’s tally to 108 in the 230-member house where the Congress has 114 members and enjoys support from four Independents, one SP and two BSP members.

Kantilal Bhuria had lost the 2014 general elections from Ratlam-Jhabua constituency but wrested the seat from the BJP in the parliamentary by-election in 2015. In the 2019 polls, he lost but is confident of winning now.

“I am not nervous. He maybe a big leader but I have a team of young workers ready to work on the ground. In his 40-year political career, he has been state and union minister but did little for the region…” Bhanu said.

Kantilal Bhuria’s son Vikrant, however, said his father’s experience and the initiatives he took when he was the tribal minster will see him through.