Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: HC rejects Congress plea for SIT probe on EVM tampering

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a petition filed by a Congress leader, demanding constitution of an SIT to probe “irregularities” in the handling of EVM machines and “security lapses” at strongrooms in some districts. Polling was held in the state on November 28.

Advertising

The petition, filed Tuesday by Congress leader Naresh Saraf, expressed concern over “inadequate” security arrangements to secure EVMs and VVPATs and cited alleged attempts to tamper with EVM and VVPAT machines in Bhopal, Satna, Shajapur, Sagar and Khandwa.

The counsel for the EC refuted the allegations and submitted that all necessary instructions were issued well in an advance for safe upkeep of the used and unused EVMs and VVPATs at the end of the poll.

A bench of Chief Justice S K Seth and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla observed, “The strong rooms for storing polled EVMs/VVPATs and warehouses for unused/reserved EVMs/VVPATs are separate buildings with separate security arrangements. It was clear that the strong rooms with polled EVMs/VVPATs were sealed immediately after the poll to be opened on the day of counting. These strong rooms are under the security of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces with a triple cordon of security.’’