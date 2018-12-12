Madhya Pradesh: Several state ministers lose their seats

Several state Cabinet and junior ministers were defeated on Tuesday. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh was also trailing in Churhat.

Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis lost from Burhanpur to Independent candidate Thakur Surendra Singh while former Bajrang Dal national chief and Cabinet Minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya was trailing from Gwalior, where he was up against Congress candidate Pradhyuman Singh Tomar. Finance Minister Jayant Malaiyya was trailing behind his Congress rival Rahul Singh in Damoh constituency. Former Agriculture Minister Ramkrishna Kusmaria, who contested as an Independent after he was denied a ticket, was trailing behind the Congress candidate by a little over 600 votes.

Revenue Minister Umashankar Gupta was trailing behind Congress’s P C Sharma in Bhopal (South-West) by less than 5,000 votes. But Home Minister Bhupendra Singh was ahead of Congress candidate Arunodaya Choube from Khurai. The Congress had alleged irregularities in handling of EVM machines in this constituency.

Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra, who was trailing behind Congress rival Rajendra Bharati in several rounds, won from Datia.

Health Minister Rustam Singh was way behind Raghuraj Singh Kansana of the Congress in Morena.



Animal Husbandry Minister Antar Singh Arya lost to Congress candidate Gyarsilal Rawat in Sendhwa (ST) constituency. Civil Supplies Minister Omprakash Dhurve lost to Congress candidate Bhoopendra Maravi in Shahpura constituency.

Sensing anti-incumbency, the ruling party had denied tickets to half-a-dozen ministers. Forest Minister Gaurishankar Shejwar was replaced by his son Mudit Shejwar in Sanchi (SC) constituency, but the latter was trailing behind Congress candidate Dr Prabhuram Choudhary by nearly 10,000 votes. Vikram Singh, who replaced his minister father Harsh Singh in Rampur Baghelan, was ahead of his BSP rival Ramlakhan Singh Patel.