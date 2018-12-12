Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results: Photo Finish

MADHYA PRADESH defied history with a fractured mandate on Tuesday, leaving the Congress short of the halfway mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly by just a few seats.

Leading in 114 seats, the Congress was banking on the support of its four party rebels who won as Independents, and the BSP and SP who were leading in two and one seats respectively.

Late in the night, the Congress sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form the government. “The Congress has emerged as the single largest party with majority support. All the Independents have, in addition, assured support to the Congress party,’’ PCC chief Kamal Nath said in a letter to Raj Bhavan.



“As president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, I seek an appointment with your excellency late tonight as soon as the results are officially declared, along with my senior leaders to apprise you and seek your permission to form the government,’’ he said in the letter.

Nath has convened a meeting of party legislators on Wednesday. The former union minister, who was named PCC chief in April, thanked people for their “historic support’’.

The Congress did well in the regions that witnessed farm unrest over the last one-and-a-half years and caste tensions, first over the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in April, and later over amendment to the Act that was opposed by the upper castes.

However, SAPAKS Party, which entered the fray on the issue of opposing reservation in promotion and amendment to the Act, drew a blank.

The Congress, which had promised a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, had contested 229 seats, leaving Jatara (SC) constituency for Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal, whose candidate was trailing in the fifth position.

In power for three consecutive terms, the BJP’s lead was reduced to 109 seats. In fact, at the time of going to the press, the BJP’s vote share at 41.1 per cent was slightly more than the Congress’s 41 per cent. Though the BSP was ahead in only two seats, it polled nearly 4.9 per cent votes. The Gondwana Gantantra Party and the SP polled 1.8 and 1.2 per cent votes respectively.

In 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats, and the Congress got 58. When the BJP ended the Congress’s 10-year-rule in MP in 2003, it had stormed to power with an impressive tally of 173. Though the tally dropped to 143 in 2008, it was way ahead of the Congress’s 71.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who led the party to victories in 2008 and 2013, won from Budhni, but could not deliver the state. He was closeted in a meeting with close aides through the day, but chose not to comment on the results. The BJP did not give any indication that it would try to stake claim to form the government.

The BJP threw out over 50 rebels who contested as Independents, but none won.

The Other Vote

All eyes on Independents, BSP & SP

*Thakur Surendra Singh Naval Singh contested as Independent from Burhanpur after the Congress denied him a ticket. He defeated Women and Child Development Minister Archna Chitnis by a margin of 5,120 votes. He is likely to go with the Congress.

*Vikram Singh Rana, another Congress rebel, won as an Independent from Susner, defeating the Congress’s Mahendra Bhairu Singh Bapu by 27,062 votes. BJP candidate Murlidhar Patidar was pushed to third place.

*Kedar Chidabhai Dawar, a Congress rebel, contested as Independent from Khargone. He defeated Jamnasingh Solanki of the BJP by a margin of 9,716 seats.

*Pradeep Amritlal Jaiswal, another Congress rebel who contested as Independent, was marginally ahead in Waraseoni.

*BSP candidate Sanjeev Singh was ahead of BJP’s Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi in Bhind. Chaturvedi, a former Congress leader, switched to the BJP on the floor of the assembly during a no-confidence motion in 2013.

*Rambai Govind Singh of the BSP was ahead of BJP’s Lakhan Patel in Pathariya.

*SP’s Rajesh Kumar was ahead of his BJP rival Guddan Bhaiya Pushpendra Nath Pathak in Bijawar.

*Gondwana Gantantra Party’s Manmohan Shah Batti was ahead of Congress’s Kamlesh Pratap Shah in Amarwara till late in the evening before his rival went past him. Batti’s defeat reduced the search for allies to two BSP candidates, one SP candidate and four Independents.