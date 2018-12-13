MP Election Results 2018: Most MLAs pick Kamal Nath, Scindia says up to high command

Former Union minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath is likely to become the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Most newly elected Congress legislators, who arrived in Bhopal to attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday, are learnt to have backed Nath, 72. They passed a one-line resolution authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to make the decision.

The MLAs later met party’s central observers A K Antony and Jitendra Singh individually and conveyed their choice — while no official announcement was made, sources said most legislators preferred Nath, the Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara.

In counting that got over in the early hours, the Congress finished with a final tally of 114 — just two short of the halfway mark of 116, required to stake claim to form the government. Four Independent legislators, all with Congress background, have given their support in writing to the party. The BJP won 109 seats, while the BSP and the Samajwadi Party won two and one, respectively.

Supporters of Congress’s campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia gathered outside the party headquarters and demanded that he be named the CM. Huge cutouts of the Guna MP have been put up near the party office, and one group of supporters took out a motorbike rally to reiterate the demand. Scindia, a former Union minister, said he will accept whatever the party high command decides.

Supporters of Kamal Nath also put up his hoardings outside the state Congress office, one of which read, “Upar Bholenath neeche Kamal Nath (Lord Shiv above, Kamal Nath below).”

On Wednesday, Nath was quick off the block. Even before the last few seats were officially declared, he staked claim to form the government, contending that the Congress was the single-largest party. The Governor’s office asked the party to wait until the results were officially declared.

After the Congress submitted a letter to Raj Bhavan, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh tweeted that the Congress did not have a clear mandate and that the BJP will also meet Governor Anandiben Patel. But outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared the air before noon by submitting his resignation. He said although the BJP received more votes, the party would not stake claim because it did not have the numbers.

The tally at 118 with an assured support of four Independents, Nath and Scindia called on the Governor. Sources said Governor Patel asked the party to name its leader to facilitate government formation.

Nath, who lives close to the CM’s official residence, thereafter called on Chouhan, who described the unscheduled meet as courtesy call. Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav submitted his resignation to Principal Secretary (Law) during the day, citing change of guard in the state.