Chouhan govt focus, ‘faulty’ ticket distribution: Why Congress lagged far behind BJP in Vindhya Pradesh

The Congress, which nearly doubled its tally from 58 in 2013 to 114 in 2018, did well in all regions of Madhya Pradesh, except Vindhya Pradesh, the region where it recorded its best performance in the state five years ago.

The party lost six seats it held to the BJP, winning only six of the 30 seats in Rewa, Singrauli, Seedhi, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur and Umaria districts in the region. The BJP wrested two other seats from the BSP to increase its tally in the region from 16 in 2013 to 24 in 2018.

Among those who lost from the region were Ajay Singh, who was Leader of Opposition, and Rajendra Singh, former Deputy Speaker in the Assembly and chairman of the party’s manifesto committee.

The BSP and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) candidates also got substantial votes in the region located close to Uttar Pradesh. The losers and winners have different interpretations of the verdict.

Both the BJP and Congress had given a fair share of seats to the upper castes in a bid to neutralise anger over the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Congress candidate Sunderlal Tiwari who was placed behind the BJP and SP, said the outgoing Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had given extra attention to the region after 2013. He said tribal and other weaker sections benefitted a lot from schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, alleging that the BJP spent a lot on its campaign.

Rajendra Singh said the government’s special focus on the region was responsible for the poor showing of Congress candidates. He said the caste tension did not have much impact as the upper caste votes were split and the BJP got the votes of other castes because it played its cards well. Singh also held faulty ticket distribution as one of the factors responsible for the Congress’s poor performance. He said local leaders were not consulted, referring to the party’s decision to field candidates imported from parties like the BSP.

BJP candidate Shardendu Tiwari who defeated Ajay Singh from Churhat admitted that the last government’s focus on pro-poor schemes worked to the benefit of the party because the region has a history of feudalism and many people still face difficulty eking out a living. Tiwari had lost to Singh in 2008 when he contested as a GGP candidate and again in 2013 when he fought on a BJP ticket.

A government employee said as many as 28,000 houses under the PM Awas Yojana were built in Churhat constituency alone.

The BJP managed to scrape through in Devtalab constituency where its candidate Girish Gautam got 45,043 votes while BSP candidate Seema Sengar got 43,963 votes. In Rampur Baghelan constituency, the BSP was placed second. The GGP was second in Beohari.