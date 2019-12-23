Madhupur (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Madhupur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Madhupur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Madhupur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

madhupur Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Budhdev Murmu IND 1 Literate 52 Four Lakh+ / 0 Ganga Narayan Ray AJSU Party 2 8th Pass 40 Thirteen Crore+ / One Crore+ Haji Hussain Ansari JMM 0 12th Pass 70 Seven Crore+ / 0 Hare Krishna Ray AITC 0 Graduate Professional 54 Four Lakh+ / 0 Md. Ikbal All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Literate 45 Three Crore+ / Forty-Nine Lakh+ Panchu Rawani SP 0 10th Pass 38 Sixteen Lakh+ / 0 Pulis Mandal Baliraja Party 0 5th Pass 64 Twenty-Three Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Raghupti Pandit Marxist Co-Ordination 1 8th Pass 41 Seven Lakh+ / Twenty-Four Thousand+ Raj Paliwar BJP 0 Graduate 51 Seven Crore+ / Nineteen Lakh+ Sahim Khan JVM(P) 5 10th Pass 52 Four Crore+ / Thirty Lakh+ Sahud Mian Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 1 Literate 48 Five Lakh+ / Eighteen Thousand+ Sanjay Kumar Singh BSP 0 Graduate 50 One Crore+ / Eight Lakh+ Vijay Raj Solanki Bharat Lok Sewak Party 0 12th Pass 34 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / Fifteen Thousand+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.



