Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Madhuban (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Madhuban (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Madhuban assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Madhuban |
March 9, 2022 7:22:28 pm
Madhuban (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Madhuban Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dara Singh. The Madhuban seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Madhuban ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

madhuban Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amaresh Chand Pandey INC 1 Post Graduate 65 Rs 1,34,83,490 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,05,024 ~ 3 Lacs+
Bharat Singh Vikassheel Insaan Party 5 Graduate 42 Rs 1,62,30,994 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Fauji Kishan Lal Gond AAP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,15,10,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Neelam Singh Kushwaha BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 2,71,36,047 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,74,747 ~ 1 Crore+
Ram Bilash Chauhan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 6,09,39,454 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 71,46,485 ~ 71 Lacs+
Rampravesh Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+
Ravindra IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 1,32,11,523 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,94,000 ~ 28 Lacs+
Suraj Kumar Pandey IND 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 54,60,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surya Kumar Dubey IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 19,70,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Susheel IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 7,38,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Umesh Pandey SP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 6,47,33,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Madhuban candidate of from Dara Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Madhuban Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Dara Singh
BJP

madhuban Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Dara Singh BJP 2 10th Pass 58 Rs 2,75,71,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,20,000 ~ 11 Lacs+
Amresh Chand INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 21,90,611 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anand Kumar Rashtravyapi Janta Party 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 23,23,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 9,13,423 ~ 9 Lacs+
Ashutosh Deshbhakt Nirman Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 7,61,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhanu Pratap Poorvanchal Peoples Party 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 35,40,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhirgun RLD 0 Illiterate 77 Rs 12,92,118 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandrika Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate 36 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Devendra Singh SHS 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 7,44,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Kanhaiya Lok Dal 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 9,54,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 10,02,726 ~ 10 Lacs+
Narendra Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pahalwan Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,52,60,866 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+
Raghubeer NCP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 3,15,554 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raju Sharma Most Backward Classes Of India 0 Not Given 36 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Pravesh Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 13,400 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 22,96,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramkunwar CPI 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 30,18,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Shrikant Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 41,07,234 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surya Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 9,85,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Umesh Pandey BSP 2 Graduate 46 Rs 4,20,50,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,14,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Vansraj Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 1,62,95,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Shankar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 54 Rs 7,92,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Madhuban candidate of from Umesh Pandey Uttar Pradesh.

Madhuban Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Umesh Pandey
BSP

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Madhuban Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Madhuban Assembly is also given here..

