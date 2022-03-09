Madhuban (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Madhuban (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Madhuban Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dara Singh. The Madhuban seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

madhuban Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amaresh Chand Pandey INC 1 Post Graduate 65 Rs 1,34,83,490 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,05,024 ~ 3 Lacs+ Bharat Singh Vikassheel Insaan Party 5 Graduate 42 Rs 1,62,30,994 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fauji Kishan Lal Gond AAP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,15,10,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Singh Kushwaha BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 2,71,36,047 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,74,747 ~ 1 Crore+ Ram Bilash Chauhan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 6,09,39,454 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 71,46,485 ~ 71 Lacs+ Rampravesh Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Ravindra IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 1,32,11,523 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,94,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Suraj Kumar Pandey IND 1 Post Graduate 34 Rs 54,60,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surya Kumar Dubey IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 19,70,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Susheel IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 7,38,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Pandey SP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 6,47,33,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Madhuban candidate of from Dara Singh Uttar Pradesh. Madhuban Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Madhuban candidate of from Umesh Pandey Uttar Pradesh. Madhuban Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

