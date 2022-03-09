Madhaugarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Madhaugarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Madhaugarh Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Moolchandra Singh. The Madhaugarh seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

madhaugarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwan Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 73,23,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Chandra Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 Doctorate 47 Rs 3,56,94,192 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Jagatpal IND 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 75,90,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 12,34,464 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mool Chandra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,93,21,555 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Moolsharan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 60 Rs 14,82,53,000 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Pratap Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 4,28,58,337 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 72,82,548 ~ 72 Lacs+ Ram Ji AAP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 39,55,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambihari IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 29,55,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,77,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheetal Kushwaha BSP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 75,38,445 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 36,98,943 ~ 36 Lacs+ Siddarth Devolia INC 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 87,28,032 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Babu IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,52,523 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Madhaugarh candidate of from Santram Uttar Pradesh. Madhaugarh Election Result 2012

madhaugarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Santram BSP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 58,26,054 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Abdul Latif IND 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 4,05,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akeel Ahmad MD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 5,76,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 25 Rs 46,25,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhlesh IPP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 4,40,300 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok Reja BRPP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Avdhesh ARVP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 2,35,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajendra Singh Rathaur NLP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 29,25,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haridas Pal RALP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 2,05,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Inderpal Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 9,56,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshvendra Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 3,58,04,333 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,65,971 ~ 15 Lacs+ Mahendra Singh JKP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,11,507 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mewalal IND 0 Not Given 68 Rs 17,60,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Das BC 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 13,43,462 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Kumar RKSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 43,32,252 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 10,60,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Roshan Singh IND 1 Literate 47 Rs 23,52,404 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Ram Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 50 Rs 39,51,710 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 91,500 ~ 91 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar RUC 0 Literate 41 Rs 8,79,250 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shresth Singh IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 21,16,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chandra RVLP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 69,431 ~ 69 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vigyan Visharad JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 1,09,69,349 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,48,029 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vinod INC 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,62,22,422 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

