Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Machhlishahr (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Machhlishahr (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Machhlishahr (sc) assembly constituency election results. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Machhlishahr (sc) |
March 9, 2022 7:42:15 pm
Machhlishahr (sc) Election Result, Machhlishahr (sc) Election Result 2022, Machhlishahr (sc) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Machhlishahr (sc) Election Results 2022

Machhlishahr (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Machhlishahr (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Jagdish Sonkar. The Machhlishahr (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Machhlishahr Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

machhlishahr (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Achchhelal Rashtra Uday Party 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 5,07,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Ragini SP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 10,91,88,544 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 4,93,94,118 ~ 4 Crore+
Mala Devi INC 0 Graduate 29 Rs 61,65,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mehi Lal BJP 0 Literate 53 Rs 7,70,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Palak Dhari Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 48,83,500 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Premchand Gautam AAP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,79,181 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rang Bahadur Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
S. P. Manav Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Satya Prakash Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 45,76,500 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Machhlishahr Sc candidate of from Jagdish Sonkar Uttar Pradesh.

Machhlishahr (sc) Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Jagdish Sonkar
SP

machhlishahr (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Jagdish Sonkar SP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 5,18,92,849 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 19,21,143 ~ 19 Lacs+
Anil Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate 41 Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+
Anita BJP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 2,31,82,401 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Bacchu Lal IND 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 4,45,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandan Sonkar Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 22,75,600 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jai Prakash IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 4,45,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lakshmi IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 39,000 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mulchand RLD 0 Literate 82 Rs 45,90,486 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nandlal Manav Kranti Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 7,08,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Sakal Mahakranti Dal 0 Not Given 47 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Sevak Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Not Given 47 Rs 32,80,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Subas Chandra CPI 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 9,96,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhram Ojaswi Party 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushila BSP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 35,63,58,319 ~ 35 Crore+ / Rs 3,66,88,000 ~ 3 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Machhlishahr Sc candidate of from Jagdish Sonkar Uttar Pradesh.

Machhlishahr (sc) Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Jagdish Sonkar
SP

machhlishahr (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Jagdish Sonkar SP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 2,39,15,456 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 82,991 ~ 82 Thou+
Bachchu Lal IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hari Prasad AD 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 18,34,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jai Prakash IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 2,49,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lal Ratnakar INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 89,00,007 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Motilal Pasi ARVP 0 Literate 62 Rs 10,25,100 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Neelam Devi SAMAJ PARIVARTAN PARTY 0 Not Given 49 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Phool Chand Bharati AITC 0 Graduate 33 Rs 3,28,662 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar RSBP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 29,07,300 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramjeet NCP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rampher BSP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 33,22,597 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Shailendr RLM 0 Graduate 36 Rs 14,30,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Udal Paswan LJP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 8,70,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod BJP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 68,98,501 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Machhlishahr (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.

