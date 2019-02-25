M Ramachandran interview: ‘On Sabarimala, Rahul Gandhi has said Kerala PCC correct’

Inching closer to the Lok Sabha elections, what is the focus of the Congress campaign?

Our main issue is the fascist government of Narendra Modi which has ruined the country. He destroyed our secular ethos. He perpetuates the politics of hate. He is a fascist of the first order. He can be compared with Mussolini or Stalin. He’s crude and ruthless. You recall the carnage in Gujarat. Uncomparable. He will go to any extent to finish his political rivals. His aim is to create a Hindu rashtra and he says, more than prime minister, he’s a pracharak. Number one enemy is the BJP. When it comes to the state, our enemy is the CPM, the ruthless murders they plan and the misrule which has ruined the state in the last 1000 days. So we’re fighting against twin forces.

How do you see the issue of Sabarimala becoming a factor in the Lok Sabha elections?

It is not a political issue at all. It’s a sentimental issue related to the faith of the people. We are not going to take it up as a political issue at all. Right from the beginning, I made it abundantly clear that it will not be an electoral issue. There were some problems in the beginning, but people have understood that the BJP and the CPM have utilised this issue to gain political mileage. In that effort, they thoroughly failed. What did the BJP promise to the people? That they will not allow young women into the temple. Ultimately, women entered. They failed. It was a downhill march for them. The same with CPM, they tried to take political mileage.

Many have pointed out the contradiction on the issue between the Congress’ national leadership and the state unit. How do you respond?

Rahul Gandhi made it clear in Dubai while attending the NRI event that the stand taken by the Kerala PCC was correct. He said, when I started studying the issue in-depth, it was correct.

But when he came to Kochi, he did not utter a single word on Sabarimala.

He talked about faith, he did not go into the depth of it. He made a reference to it.

So you don’t think Sabarimala will be an issue?

It is not going to be a political issue at all. People have realised that the CPM and BJP were trying to take political mileage out of it.

In these elections, do you view the BJP as a strong third force, in some of the constituencies?

BJP is not going to win a single seat in Kerala. Kerala is an enlightened state. The mind of Kerala does not belong to them, their concept of Hindu Rashtra and their fascism.

But last time, in 2014, the BJP had come quite close to winning the Thiruvananthapuram seat. You don’t see a challenge there?

There were some mistakes (last time) and the party will correct it. This time, the Congress candidate will come out with flying colours. We are yet to finalise the candidate list.

By when can we see a final candidate list?

We will finalise it immediately after my jatha is over. We will sit and decide.

Will there be women candidates in the list?

The question is not women, or youngsters. That’s not the criteria. The criteria is whoever, it could be a woman, who has maximum support among the people. Merit will be the criteria. If a lady is there, definitely we will field her. If there are ten women, we will field ten women.

What is your target this time?

20 out of 20 seats. The political atmosphere, both in Delhi and in Kerala, is most congenial for Congress party and its coalition partners.

So there have been rifts between the UDF partners. Your allies, IUML and the KC(M) have been asking for extra seats this time?

Not at all. Kunhalikutty, the IUML general secretary, is negotiating on behalf of the UDF to resolve the crisis, some friction or misunderstanding. I don’t know. He’s trying to resolve. We have enlisted him with the task.

But do you think they should be given more seats?

It will be difficult for us, but that discussion has not begun. It is premature on my part to say until that discussion begins.

Will you be contesting again from Vadakara?

No, I made it clear that when I won the election from Vadakara in 2014, I have informed my party leadership that I will not contest election for Lok Sabha. My innings in Delhi is over. Before my appointment as PCC president, I had put some conditions before the leadership. One, if all leaders of Kerala come together and say, then I will accept (the post). It was a difficult situation, the party was in a bad shape. I needed discipline and unity for which I have to take everyone onboard. Second, if I am given the opportunity (of PCC chief post), I will not be fighting elections. Therefore, the high command knows that I am the last man to fight elections.

How do you see the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into active politics?

She will definitely make a very good leader. Her charisma is on top. The people adore her like Indira Gandhi.

On Monday, you visited homes of the two Youth Congress workers murdered in Kasaragod district. You were visibly upset and in tears. How do you react to these political murders?

I hail from Vadakara in northern Kerala. I have been an MP from Kannur district since 1984. Ever since my entry into politics as a student activist, I had the occasion to visit several funerals, following political murders. In the year 1968, when Kerala’s first so-called political murder took place, Vadikkal Ramakrishnan case. He was an activist of the Jana Sangh. Even during that time, there was some friction between Ramakrishnan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the present CPM state secretary. There were small, local skirmishes. It developed into a major issue and he (Ramakrishnan) was hacked to death. No less than the current chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, was an accused in the case. It was an important case in Kerala’s history. It’s such a gruesome murder and thereafter there was a series of political murders. There’s agony and despair in the minds of people. That continues even today. The CPM is responsible for that. They do not send their children or family members for such criminal activities. They give daggers to hapless, blind political cadres. They become accused and spend their younger days in jail. These (CPM) people are not bothered about what’s happening to their families. That’s the kind of situation prevailing there.

How do you plan to put an end to this cycle of violence in Kerala?

I have been repeatedly saying that if the chief minister sincerely wants to intervene, then political murders will stop. Once he gives a call that his cadres will not touch weapons, then there will be an end to it. We will be there to resist it. The Congress has taken a pledge that we will fight unless and until this menace is removed. We will fight to the finish.

Are you ready to talk to the CM about this, especially after these murders?

No, there is absolutely no need. He’s a Stalinist of the first order. His mindset is like that. He’s got a criminal past. He won’t change his line. Ever since I began my jatha, I have talked about ending violence. He did not bother about it. He must give a clarion call to his cadres not to touch weapons, abandon the path of violence. He did not heed to my request.

Do you think such murders are being committed by local leadership of the CPM, without the knowledge of the senior leadership?

Every political murder is planned and organised. It is sponsored and conspired by the CPM. In all the cases, invariably, investigative agencies have reached that conclusion that it is done with their consent. But ultimately, no one comes forward with evidence. They are under the shadow of fear, so no one will come forward. Even if somebody comes forward, some fictitious or bogus accused are produced before the court. This is the drama that’s perpetrated by the CPM here.