Stalin swearing in as Tamil Nadu CM tomorrow; this is what his cabinet will look like

DMK president M K Stalin, who will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday, will have 34 ministers in his cabinet and he will hold key portfolios of Police and Home, among others.

The list promises to be a balanced cabinet featuring both the youth and the experienced. Many former ministers have been inducted into the Stalin-led cabinet with some of them being given different portfolios this time around.

Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian will be the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare while Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) will be the Minister for Finance.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, one of the youngest MLAs, will be the Minister for School Education. The cabinet will also have two women members — Geetha Jeevan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj — who have been appointed as ministers for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Adi Dravidar Welfare, respectively.

MK-Stalin-led cabinet will have 34 ministers. The list features some of the former ministers as well as young candidates like Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who will be the new Minister for School Education. #DMKCabinet pic.twitter.com/zl2yL5qZRn — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) May 6, 2021

Below is the list of ministers in Stalin cabinet:

1. M K Stalin – Chief Minister; Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently-abled persons.

2. Duraimurugan – Minister for Water Resources – Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.

3. K N Nehru – Minister for Municipal Administration – Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

4. I Periyasamy – Minister for Co-operation – Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

5. K Ponmudi – Minister for Higher Education including Higher Education – Higher Education, Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology

6. E V Velu – Minister for Public Works – Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)

7. M R K Panneerselvam – Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare- Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development

8. K K S S R Ramachandran – Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management – Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management

9. Thangam Thennarasu – Minister for Industries – Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

10. S Reghupathy – Minister for Law – Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption

11. S Muthusamy – Minister for Housing and Urban Development – Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

12. K R Periakaruppan – Minister for Rural Development- Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness

13. T M Anbarasan – Minister for Rural Industries including Rural Industries cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board

14. M P Saminathan – Minister for Information & Publicity – Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press

15. P Geetha Jeevan – Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment – Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme

16. Anitha R Radhakrishnan – Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

17. S R Rajakannappan – Minister for Transport Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act

18. K Ramachandran – Minister for Forests

19. Thiru R Sakkarapani – Minister for Food and Civil Supplies – Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control

20. V Senthilbalaji – Minister for Electricity, Non-Electricity, Prohibition & Excise Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses

21. R Gandhi – Minister for Handlooms and Textiles – Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan

22. Ma Subramanian – Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare

23. P Moorthy – Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration – Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies

24. S S Sivasankar – Minister for Backward Classes Welfare – Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare

25. P K Sekarbabu – Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

26. Palanivel Thiagarajan – Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management – Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances

27. S M Nasar – Minister for Milk & Dairy

28. Gingee K S Masthan – Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare – Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board

29. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi – Minister for School Education

30. Siva V Meyyanathan – Minister for Environment – Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development

31. C V Ganesan – Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development – Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment

32. T Mano Thangaraj – Minister for Information Technology

33. M Mathiventhan – Minister for Tourism – Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation

34. N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj – Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare – Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare

Stalin, along with senior DMK members including Duraimurugan, TR Balu and KN Nehru, had met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to stake claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at the Governor’s residence Friday.

The ceremony will be a low-key affair in view of the pandemic. Less than 300 members have been invited to the event.