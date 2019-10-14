Ludhiana — Will gouge out the eyes of anyone who tries to threaten Congress workers: Pahra

A video that went viral Sunday showed Congress MLA from Gurdaspur constituency Barindermeet Singh Pahra saying that if anyone tries to threaten Congress workers, he would “gouge their eyes out”.

Pahra allegedly said this while campaigning for party candidate Capt Sandeep Sandhu in Gujjarwal village of Dakha in Ludhiana rural on October 9.

The video also showed him reading out names of some government employees while standing on a stage, and warning them that they should stop “threatening and influencing” voters in Dakha or they would face the consequences.

The clip shows MLA Pahra, while campaigning for Sandhu, say, “Sandhu saab you always say that I get aggressive but today after taking your due permission, I will get aggressive where it is required. These are my workers where I have been assigned duty in four villages. If anyone will try to threaten my workers, I will gouge out their eyes…”

The Congress MLA went on to say that no one should dare to tear up Congress candidate’s posters or hoardings because his team would be keeping an eye on such activities.

“Main open challenge karda hain stage ton..kal mainu pata lageya ki kisi ne Congress da Captain Sandeep Sandhu da kisi dukaan tey board laggeya si oh Akaliyan ne padeya…mere ethe saathi khade ne…meri team hai ethe…jey kitey jurrat hai ajj board laake dikhaaye koi…jaan Ayali aap patt ke dikhaaye…eh bardaash nahi hon giyan gallan… sarkaaran aundian jaaidan rehandian…MLA bande rehnde…lokan de hoarding paar deyo…lokan naal dhakka kar dio…(I am throwing an open challenge from stage today. I got to know that yesterday Akalis tore our poster at a shop. My workers, my own team is standing here and I dare anyone to try to remove our posters. Ayali (SAD candidate Manpreet Ayali) himself should try to do it if he can. Such acts won’t be tolerated. Governments come and go. MLAs also come and go but this injustice won’t be tolerated),” he purportedly said.

After naming three government employees from stage and accusing them of “threatening” voters, Pahra said, “…The message is going loud and clear and now this list is in my pocket. Either that person is from this village or any of four the villages under me. Anyone who will threaten Congress workers or try to influence or pressurise voters, has to face the music…”

Pahra also said that voters, especially women, must vote after going through the background and works of Captain Sandhu, just like they do “before purchasing a cow or buffalo”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pahra said that he stands by his statements, adding that it was much needed to issue a warning. “My statement was general. It was for anyone who will dare to do so (threaten Congress workers), be it Akalis or anyone else. I did not name anyone. I said this because my workers are my family,” said the MLA.

On naming three government employees, he said, “They cannot threaten or influence voters or campaign for anyone. I got reports that they were doing so. If they have to campaign for any party, they should leave their jobs and join politics. This is a democracy and only voter should decide his vote.”