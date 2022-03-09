Ludhiana West (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ludhiana West (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Bharat Bhushan. The Ludhiana West seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Ludhiana West ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

ludhiana west Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 13,93,64,590 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,97,75,017 ~ 1 Crore+ Anita Shah Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,04,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 5,600 ~ 5 Thou+ Balwinder Sekhon IND 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,04,51,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,63,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bharat Bhushan Ashu INC 0 Graduate 49 Rs 10,60,67,345 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 35,78,430 ~ 35 Lacs+ Gurpreet Bassi Gogi AAP 1 Graduate 54 Rs 5,77,88,624 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Maheshinder Singh Grewal SAD 4 Graduate Professional 72 Rs 3,76,52,788 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarbjit Kaur Aas Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 13,000 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarun Jain Bawa IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 14,46,29,017 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 8,70,588 ~ 8 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Ludhiana West candidate of from Bharat Bhushan Punjab. Ludhiana West Election Result 2017

ludhiana west Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bharat Bhushan INC 0 Graduate 44 Rs 8,17,25,273 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 12,13,966 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ahbaab Singh Grewal AAP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 28,01,92,937 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arshdeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 77,39,702 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar NCP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 22,87,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Raj Katna IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balkaur Singh Gill Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 2,09,39,143 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagroop Singh Karara RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 1,70,877 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Chatly BJP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 12,09,19,800 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Lal Babbar IND 0 Graduate 67 Rs 2,91,91,100 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunal BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,11,38,631 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,13,219 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal Swabhiman Party 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 98,000 ~ 98 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Navpreet Singh Bedi IND 1 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,39,13,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar Lokpriya Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 16,954 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vaid Ram Singh Deepak Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ludhiana West candidate of from Bharat Bhushan Punjab. Ludhiana West Election Result 2012

ludhiana west Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bharat Bhushan INC 0 Graduate 40 Rs 7,08,58,639 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 10,90,031 ~ 10 Lacs+ Abdul Rahiman IND 0 Others 58 Rs 14,16,100 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharampaul Maur CPI 0 Graduate 61 Rs 35,71,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navpreet Singh Bedi IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 27,81,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Bhandari BJP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,92,95,790 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,97,606 ~ 14 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Ludhiana West Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Ludhiana West Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Ludhiana West Assembly is also given here.