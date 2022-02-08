Violence in Ludhiana: MLA Simarjeet Bains, son, supporters booked for attempt to murder

Ludhiana police booked Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, his son and a group of his supporters for allegedly opening fire at Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal in Daba Road area late on Monday.

An FIR has been registered at Shimlapuri police station against MLA Bains, his son Ajaypreet Bains and 100-150 other supporters on a complaint by Karwal’s aide Gurwinder Singh Prinkle.

In his statement to the police, Prinkle alleged that Bains, his son Ajaypreet, brothers Karamjit and Paramjit Bains and a group of 100-150 other supporters attacked Karwal’s vehicle and opened fire with their revolver with an intention to kill him. Three vehicles were vandalised in the incident.

Sitting MLA Bains and Karwal are contesting from Atam Nagar constituency of Ludhiana.

Bains and his supporters have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), sections 25,27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and section 127 of the Representation of the People Act.

The police are yet to make any arrest till the filing of this report.

Tension gripped the Daba Road area of Ludhiana on Monday after the supporters of Bains and Karwal allegedly clashed. The Congress candidate alleged that Bains, his son Ajaypreet and others attacked him and his supporters when they were about to conduct a poll meeting at his office on Daba Road.

He said Bains and his supporters opened fire and vandalised three vehicles, adding that they were carrying weapons, swords and iron rods. When his supporters objected, they were assaulted. He alleged that the accused also opened fire in the air before fleeing. At least three persons received minor injuries, Karwal claimed.

A contingent of heavy police force was deployed in the area later.

Karwal said, “MLA Bains and his son Ajaypreet were present and they were captured in videos. Bains has completely lost it because he knows he is going to lose the election this time. Out of frustration, he is attacking Congress workers now. How can such people who openly indulge in hooliganism and violence be allowed to roam openly?”

Refuting the allegations, Bains claimed that none of his supporters were involved in any attack. He said Karwal was concocting stories to defame him. Bains also alleged that Congress supporters, instead, assaulted LIP workers.

This is the second major clash between the two groups in the run-up to the Punjab polls to be held on February 20. Earlier on January 19, the supporters of both candidates clashed over installing hoardings. Atam Nagar constituency has the highest number of sensitive polling stations in the district.