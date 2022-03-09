Ludhiana South (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ludhiana South (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ludhiana South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Lok Insaaf Party candidate Balvinder Singh. The Ludhiana South seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Ludhiana South ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

ludhiana south Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balvinder Singh Lok Insaaf Party 2 Graduate 57 Rs 8,11,18,379 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupinder Singh Sidhu INC 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 3,58,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 40,00,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Charan Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 8,10,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Darshan Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 47,39,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 52,135 ~ 52 Thou+ Hira Singh Gabria SAD 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 2,48,04,926 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 48,02,211 ~ 48 Lacs+ Kunvar Ranjan Singh Democratic Swaraj Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,00,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maninder Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Parminder Singh Kuki Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,20,756 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 8,780 ~ 8 Thou+ Sunder Lal IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 51,500 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ludhiana South candidate of from Balvinder Singh Punjab. Ludhiana South Election Result 2012

ludhiana south Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balvinder Singh IND 1 Graduate 52 Rs 5,73,83,089 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 58,872 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Amrik Singh IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 85,86,016 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjan Singh Cheema IND 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 31,30,763 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Prashar INC 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 1,82,19,256 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,67,530 ~ 9 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 32,55,542 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girij Dev Yadav BSP 0 Not Given 52 Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Chand Rao IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mayor Hakim Singh SAD 0 8th Pass 69 Rs 6,54,50,466 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pardeep Kumar NCP 0 Not Given 30 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroop Singh RASAP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 10,88,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seeta Devi IND 0 Illiterate 53 Rs 44,585 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunder Lal IND 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vibhor Garg PPOP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,61,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

