Ludhiana North (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ludhiana North (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News:

The Ludhiana North Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Rakesh Pandey.

ludhiana north Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Goyal Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 6,19,49,800 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,86,50,700 ~ 2 Crore+ Avtar Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,02,618 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal Bagga AAP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 3,13,57,875 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 46,66,522 ~ 46 Lacs+ Manju SP 0 Literate 42 Rs 15,53,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parveen Bansal BJP 1 Graduate 56 Rs 2,62,47,686 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,29,881 ~ 15 Lacs+ Promila Ralhan Bani Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 10,78,260 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ R.D. Sharma SAD 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 33,97,475 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Pandey INC 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 3,78,42,275 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 69,20,742 ~ 69 Lacs+ Ramanjit Badhan Lally IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 96,43,000 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ Randhir Singh Sivia Lok Insaaf Party 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,11,17,36,762 ~ 111 Crore+ / Rs 1,39,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

ludhiana north Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rakesh Pandey INC 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 3,26,09,825 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 34,87,694 ~ 34 Lacs+ Hem Raj Aggarwal IND 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 9,62,60,175 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 24,57,663 ~ 24 Lacs+ Jeet Sharma JKNPP 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joginder Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 23,13,228 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Lal Bagga IND 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 2,80,10,958 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,90,285 ~ 41 Lacs+ Parveen Bansal BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,73,58,935 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,05,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Parveen Dang IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,45,74,315 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Bhushan Jain SHS 0 Graduate 49 Rs 32,92,527 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 3,80,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajinder Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 2,35,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Jain IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 14,45,164 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Randhir Singh Sivia Lok Insaaf Party 2 10th Pass 50 Rs 18,29,50,712 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 29,12,852 ~ 29 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

ludhiana north Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rakesh Panday INC 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,40,48,567 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,31,301 ~ 12 Lacs+ Daljit Singh BGTD 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,54,384 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 5,400 ~ 5 Thou+ Dharam Paul Mehmi NCP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 21,51,100 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Hansraj BSP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 45,36,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Sharda IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 90,05,604 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parveen Bansal BJP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 90,27,448 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pt. Anand Sharma PPOP 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 42,20,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rakesh Garg IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,43,60,665 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 56,51,285 ~ 56 Lacs+ Ramdeep Puri SHS 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 34,67,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandhya James IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sharanjit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdev Singh BHSVP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

