Ludhiana East (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ludhiana East (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ludhiana East Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sanjeev Talwar. The Ludhiana East seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

ludhiana east Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjeev Talwar INC 1 Graduate 45 Rs 11,50,71,031 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,17,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Daljit Singh AAP 2 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,74,46,999 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,16,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jaswant Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,52,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Ramesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 2,78,27,035 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,86,112 ~ 1 Crore+ Ranjit Singh Dhillon SAD 0 Others 51 Rs 4,75,11,762 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 11,94,859 ~ 11 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

ludhiana east Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ranjeet Singh Dhillon SAD 1 10th Pass 47 Rs 3,20,50,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljit Singh Akhil Bharatiya Shivsena Rashtrawadi 0 Not Given 43 Rs 1,05,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Dalbir Singh SHS 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 22,02,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daljit Singh PPOP 0 5th Pass 0 Rs 1,84,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 62,60,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ Daljit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 2,32,48,771 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Daljit Singh Grewal Bholla IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 2,90,38,189 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmail Singh IND 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 1,70,05,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmel Singh Pehalwan INC 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 8,49,74,396 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,71,54,045 ~ 2 Crore+ Harvinder Happy IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,79,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 51,30,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ Harvinder Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 97,400 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagatjeet Singh IND 3 12th Pass 29 Rs 4,11,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagmohan Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 2,60,91,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh BGTD 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 23,35,725 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 5,34,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Narsingh Yadav BSP(Kanshiram) 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,22,67,285 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Dayal IND 1 Not Given 52 Rs 35,72,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramanjit Lalli BSP 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 1,27,23,320 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

