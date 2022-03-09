Ludhiana Central (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ludhiana Central (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ludhiana Central Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Surinder Kumar Dawar. The Ludhiana Central seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

ludhiana central Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adv.Raminder Pal Singh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 3,21,247 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 45,087 ~ 45 Thou+ Ashok Parashar (Pappi) AAP 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 9,08,51,862 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,46,843 ~ 1 Crore+ Darshan Singh Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 65,850 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdev Sharma Debi BJP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 12,23,56,174 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,40,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Harjinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtar Singh SP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 27,24,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jatinderpal Singh IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 80,78,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Pritpal Singh Pali SAD 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 11,34,88,000 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 31,86,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Surinder Kumar Dawar INC 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 34,56,10,396 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,17,856 ~ 1 Crore+

ludhiana central Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surinder Kumar Dawar INC 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 28,66,64,477 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,90,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Akhlesh Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 6,60,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdev Sharma BJP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 9,48,82,299 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 4,52,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajeev Kumar Democratic Swaraj Party 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 49,38,126 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar AITC 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 14,40,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipan Sood Kaka Lok Insaaf Party 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 10,12,11,233 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,51,32,000 ~ 2 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ludhiana Central candidate of from Surinder Kumar Dawar Punjab. Ludhiana Central Election Result 2012

ludhiana central Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Surinder Kumar Dawar INC 1 10th Pass 60 Rs 16,72,85,428 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 9,70,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ajay Nayyar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 67,13,081 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Amarjeet Singh Madan PPOP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 29,10,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 1,15,660 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bobby IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 87,796 ~ 87 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaspal Singh BGTD 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 3,07,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ Narinder Lekhi IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 29,80,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajan Masih BSP 0 Not Given 32 Rs 16,50,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sanjeev Nayyar IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 74,49,611 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 7,80,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Satnam Singh IND 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 68,03,471 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satpal Gosain BJP 1 10th Pass 77 Rs 4,23,61,299 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,71,069 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vikas SSPD 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Ludhiana Central Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Ludhiana Central Assembly is also given here.