Lucknow North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lucknow North (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

lucknow north Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Srivastava INC 3 Graduate 45 Rs 2,28,40,072 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,25,117 ~ 13 Lacs+ Amit Shrivastav (Tyagi) AAP 2 Graduate 39 Rs 4,97,563 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Shukla IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 33,00,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Chandra Awasthi Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 35,43,616 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dr. Neeraj Bora BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 9,87,65,324 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,19,18,338 ~ 1 Crore+ Kaushal Kishore Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 47,73,703 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mohd Sarwar Malik BSP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 25,17,50,814 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 3,63,46,565 ~ 3 Crore+ Noor Mo Varsi Gandhiyan Peoples Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 10,93,410 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 5,53,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pooja Shukla SP 6 Post Graduate 25 Rs 1,68,291 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Siddiqui Socialist Party (India) 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 75,610 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Singh Rana Bhartiya Sarvdharm Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 27,56,904 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sarvesh Sai IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 3,58,497 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Lucknow North Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Neeraj Bora won the 2017 Assembly election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Lucknow North Election Result 2012

The Samajwadi Party candidate Abhishek Mishra won the 2012 Assembly election.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

