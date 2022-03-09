Lucknow East (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lucknow East (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lucknow East Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ashutosh Tandan “gopal Ji”. The Lucknow East seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow East ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Lucknow East candidate of from Ashutosh Tandan "gopal Ji" Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow East Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Lucknow East candidate of from Kalraj Mishra Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow East Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

