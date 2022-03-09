scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Lucknow Central (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lucknow Central (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Lucknow Central assembly constituency election results. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Lucknow Central |
March 9, 2022 7:25:47 pm
Lucknow Central Election Results 2022

Lucknow Central (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Lucknow Central Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Brijesh Pathak. The Lucknow Central seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Central ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

lucknow central Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ashish Chandra BSP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,57,85,778 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 89,31,719 ~ 89 Lacs+
Dharmendra Gupta Voters Party International 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 32,50,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 35,95,000 ~ 35 Lacs+
Gaurav Verma SHS 1 Graduate 36 Rs 12,79,595 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kishori Lal IND 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohammad Zafar Qureshi IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 43,10,368 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 3,34,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Nadeem Ashraf AAP 1 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,17,51,073 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,89,290 ~ 28 Lacs+
Rajnish Kumar Gupta BJP 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 55,00,032 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Kumar Samaj Sevak Party 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 2,87,073 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Sundar Bhushan Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 4,83,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravidas Mehrotra SP 22 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 72,51,009 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Sadaf Jafar INC 4 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 31,46,864 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 64,37,637 ~ 64 Lacs+
Salman Siddique All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 10th Pass 29 Rs 30,34,179 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vikrant Mohan Srivastava Bharatiya Jan Morcha Party 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,20,580 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Lucknow Central candidate of from Brijesh Pathak Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow Central Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Brijesh Pathak
BJP

lucknow central Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Brijesh Pathak BJP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 2,37,67,193 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Abdul Maroof Khan INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 8,49,47,076 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 42,00,000 ~ 42 Lacs+
Amit Singh Urf Anna Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,46,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anju Vishwakarma Mahila Swabhiman Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 26,000 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Haseen Khan Nagrik Ekta Party 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 8,49,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohammad Arshad Ali Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 0 Not Given 34 Rs 37,500 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohammad Irfan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 58 Rs 47,51,915 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Rajeev Srivastava BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 10,71,65,327 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 17,28,029 ~ 17 Lacs+
Ramesh Chandra RLD 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 28,53,667 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravidas Mehrotra SP 13 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 93,72,605 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sant Anshumali Yogi Param Digvijay Dal 0 Graduate 26 Rs 84,476 ~ 84 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarvan Kumar Agarwal Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 70,05,610 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shyam Sonkar SHS 3 8th Pass 39 Rs 2,68,646 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sita Ram Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 16,20,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh Kumar Srivastava Swarajya Party Of India 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 47,15,401 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Vinod Kumar Trivedi Socialist Party (India) 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 17,01,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Lucknow Central candidate of from Ravidas Mehrotra Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow Central Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Ravidas Mehrotra
SP

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Lucknow Central Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Lucknow Central Assembly is also given here..

