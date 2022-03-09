Lucknow Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Lucknow Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Lucknow Cantt. Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. Reeta Joshi. The Lucknow Cantt. seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Cantt ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

lucknow cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar AAP 0 Others 58 Rs 3,05,48,183 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 22,63,665 ~ 22 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Singh Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 0 Graduate 50 Rs 1,79,36,290 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Anil Pandey BSP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 1,38,79,595 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,49,801 ~ 6 Lacs+ Asheesh Saxena JD(U) 0 Graduate 49 Rs 98,91,500 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Brajesh Pathak BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 10,03,83,962 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilpreet Singh Virk INC 4 Graduate 36 Rs 3,07,20,776 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,53,445 ~ 21 Lacs+ Nigmendra Mishra IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 3,52,525 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajni Kant Dubey Samaj Sevak Party 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 12,52,352 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachidanand Srivastava Janta Brigade Party 0 Others 65 Rs 61,00,286 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 7,78,883 ~ 7 Lacs+ Satyendra Kumar Tiwari Rashtriya Jatigat Aarakshan Virodhi Party 0 Graduate 61 Rs 55,90,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh Gandhi SP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 1,72,53,002 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Lucknow Cantt candidate of from Dr. Reeta Joshi Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow Cantt. Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Lucknow Cantt candidate of from Dr. Rita Joshi Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow Cantt. Election Result 2012

lucknow cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Rita Joshi INC 2 Doctorate 62 Rs 2,01,13,693 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Upadhyay IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 2,13,81,578 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Avinash Kumar Srivastava IND 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,23,35,281 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,72,150 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bed Prakash Sachan BJKD 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 5,84,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Satrughan Pandey IND 0 Doctorate 66 Rs 56,73,795 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 3,23,490 ~ 3 Lacs+ Fareed IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 3,36,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Pratap Singh Maurya ARVP 0 Others 28 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukut Bihari JD(U) 0 Not Given 54 Rs 33,600 ~ 33 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen Chandra Dwivedi BSP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,70,07,993 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,94,048 ~ 25 Lacs+ Nirmala Devi MADP 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 6,08,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,14,961 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pooja Uppadhaya IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 37,000 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Bahadur Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 4,60,237 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chandra Yadav (bhai Ji) IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 12,20,748 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satnaam Singh IND 0 Not Given 44 Rs 8,692 ~ 8 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Pratap Singh Alais Sanjay RLM 0 Literate 29 Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Srikrishna MwSP 0 Literate 44 Rs 12,68,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Singh SHS 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 83,000 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraiya Siddiqui AITC 0 Others 34 Rs 12,12,850 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendrapal Singh PECP 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 89,53,698 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Suresh Chandra Dhanuk JKP 1 8th Pass 63 Rs 50,32,800 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chauhan SP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 41,89,141 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sureshchandra Tiwari BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 2,89,64,149 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Awasthi SP(I) 0 Graduate 34 Rs 52,000 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Shukla IND 1 Graduate 36 Rs 4,15,750 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,700 ~ 2 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Lucknow Cantt. Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.