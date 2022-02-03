After loyalty pledge before Goa polls, Cong candidates to put it on affidavits in Rahul Gandhi’s presence

After taking a pledge of loyalty in a temple, church and a mosque, the Congress’s 37 candidates will file sworn affidavits in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating that they will not switch parties after being elected on a Congress ticket. Gandhi will arrive in Goa for a day-long visit on Friday.

On January 22, election candidates named by the Congress had taken a pledge at the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji, the Bambolim Cross and a mosque in Betim, during which they took an oath, with Goa as witness, that they will stay loyal to the party for the next five years if elected.

Chairman of the Media Cell of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Amarnath Panjikar said that while the pledge was earlier administered by priests, on Friday it will be put down in black and white in an affidavit drafted by lawyers. This, Panjikar said, will then be circulated among voters in 37 constituencies that the Congress has fielded its candidates in. “We had assured earlier that we will file affidavits and we are going to do it tomorrow,” he said.

On Thursday, 39 election candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also filed affidavits swearing that they will not defect or accept bribes.

Since 2017, the Congress lost 15 of its 17 MLAs to defections. While the party’s election campaign gathered steam since December, 2021, the Congress is still seeking to redeem itself after its detractors branded it a “sinking ship” that was deserted by its MLAs who defected to the BJP.

Gandhi is scheduled to have a meeting with the Congress’s election candidates at the International Centre in Dona Paula, Panaji. He is also scheduled to campaign door-to-door in Mormugao assembly constituency in South Goa and hold a meeting with the representatives of the tourism industry, shack owners and industry stakeholders. Gandhi will address a virtual rally in Sanquelim, the assembly seat of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.