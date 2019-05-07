Toggle Menu
Looks difficult for BJP to reach 280-mark: Sanjay Rauthttps://indianexpress.com/elections/looks-difficult-for-bjp-to-reach-280-mark-shiv-sena-leader-shiv-sena-sanjay-raut-lok-sabha-elections-2019-5715151/

Looks difficult for BJP to reach 280-mark: Sanjay Raut

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has 18 members in the outgoing Lok Sabha, and is a major ally of the BJP. It is also a part of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

bjp shiv sena alliance, bjp shiv sena seat sharing, amit shah, uddhav thackeray, lok sabha elections, maharashtra lok sabha elections, bjp shiv sena seat sharing, Sanjay raut, narendra Modi, nitin gadkari, bjp shiv sena maharashtra elections, Indian express
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “What Ram Madhav says is right. The NDA will form the next government.”  (File)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut believes that the BJP may fall short of an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, prompting it to depend on allies to form the next government. Raut said that it looks a “bit difficult” for the BJP to reach the 280-seat mark as it did in the 2014 polls.

“What Ram Madhav says is right. The NDA will form the next government. The BJP will be the single largest party. As of now it looks a bit difficult for the BJP to reach the 280-282 figure on its own but our NDA “parivar” (family) will cross the majority mark,” Raut told a TV channel.

Raut, however, told PTI that the Sena would be happy if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said in a media interview last week that the BJP will require the support of allies to form the next government after the Lok Sabha polls. “If we get 271 seats on our own, we will be very happy,” Madhav had said. “With NDA we will have a comfortable majority,” he added.

Advertising

Reacting Madhav’s remark, Raut said, “I welcome Ram Madhav’s statement and the Shiv Sena would be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We would be happy if Modi becomes the prime minister again.”

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has 18 members in the outgoing Lok Sabha and is a major ally of the BJP. It is also a part of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

 

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In lynching ground zero, Nuh, women will vote as their husbands say, or will they?
2 Tripura: Congress writes to EC, alleges BJP accessed confidential government documents
3 Unable to convince voters, Goa AAP candidate puts it in an affidavit: 'Will not join BJP, back their govt'