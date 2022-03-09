scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Loni (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Loni (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Loni assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Loni |
March 9, 2022 7:52:31 pm
Loni (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Loni Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nandkishor. The Loni seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Loni ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

loni Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Akil BSP 1 Literate 52 Rs 6,15,55,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Amit Kumar Hindusthan Nirman Dal 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 1,22,23,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dilshad Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jai Prakash Dube Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party) 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 5,39,192 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 12,928 ~ 12 Thou+
Madan Bhaiya RLD 2 12th Pass 62 Rs 16,53,76,239 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 80,50,000 ~ 80 Lacs+
Mehtab All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 3 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,46,87,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Mohd Yamin Malik INC 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 1,03,70,109 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Nandkishor BJP 5 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,46,04,367 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 35,975 ~ 35 Thou+
Ranjita Dhama IND 3 12th Pass 45 Rs 5,38,60,720 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Sachin Kumar Sharma AAP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,51,50,189 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,45,46,887 ~ 1 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Loni candidate of from Nandkishor Uttar Pradesh.

Loni Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Nandkishor
BJP

loni Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Nandkishor BJP 5 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,48,62,924 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,49,817 ~ 4 Lacs+
Amit Kumar IND 2 8th Pass 25 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Madan Bhaiya RLD 3 Graduate 57 Rs 10,15,57,183 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+
Nasim IND 0 Illiterate 46 Rs 21,51,450 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rashid Malik SP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 3,79,76,516 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Zakir Ali BSP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 18,97,50,228 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Loni candidate of from Zakir Ali Uttar Pradesh.

Loni Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Zakir Ali
BSP

loni Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Zakir Ali BSP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 16,95,81,273 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Aulad Ali SP 2 8th Pass 58 Rs 1,82,51,147 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Habibur Rahman Khan IND 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,81,71,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,76,000 ~ 7 Lacs+
Liyakat Ali Bharatiya Janvadi Party 0 Literate 54 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Madan Bhaiya RLD 4 12th Pass 52 Rs 5,31,68,777 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,64,974 ~ 1 Crore+
Mahesh Kumar Ram IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 25,56,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Nirmala BSP(A) 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 12,72,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pawan Kumar LJP 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Kumar Raghav IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,15,132 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
V.k.tevathia LD 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 29,74,296 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod Singh Bansal BJP 2 Doctorate 37 Rs 6,41,27,056 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Yamin PECP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Loni Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Loni Assembly is also given here..

