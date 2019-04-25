Brewing in Darjeeling: Echo of Balakot, crisis of identity

FROM A coffee shop on the popular Chowrasta overlooking the Kanchenjunga range to tea gardens on the slopes, from the Batasia mountain rail loop to the iconic railway station in Ghoom, Elections 2019 in Darjeeling is a conversation that almost always veers around to one word: Identity.

Beyond the resonance of the Balakot air strikes, and a faint echo of the Congress’s Nyay income scheme for the poor, the question of identity first crops up inside the coffee shop where Amit Thapa, a 40-year-old school teacher, is taking a break.

“The air strikes are good, we support that, but what about our identity? When we go to other parts of India, for education and work, they call us Nepalis. When we say we are from West Bengal, they mock us. This crisis is in the hearts of all of us in the Hills, whether the politicians talk about it or not,” says Thapa.

It’s a crisis that has widened faultlines, leading to violent agitations when Gorkha leader Subhash Ghisingh stepped in to the national limelight in 1986 with his demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Violence flared up in 2007 before the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was formed five years later with Ghisingh’s one-time protege Bimal Gurung as chief executive. In 2017, Gurung called for a bandh that stretched to 104 days amid clashes that led to 11 protesters and two policemen being killed.

Today, a nervous calm hangs over the mountain air after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appointed Binay Tamang, once a follower of Gurung, to head the GTA.

What about roads, water?

Darjeeling voted on April 18, and all eyes are on May 23, when the results will decide a heated battle between the main contenders: BJP’s Raju Singh Bisht, a businessman, and Amar Singh Rai, the TMC candidate who is a former MLA of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

The stakes are high: BJP heavyweight Jaswant Singh won from here in 2009, and party veteran S S Ahluwalia in 2014. But near the coffee shop, and a five-minute walk from the Mall, is Planters Club hospital, where Dr Plaban Das is quick to point out what the elections should really mean.

“I am setting up an emergency centre and clinic in Rimbick, 56 km away. I drive there once a week and had to replace my new car in just four years, such is the road. The health infrastructure has developed but more is needed. Drinking water is a problem, too. But if you ask anyone on the road they will tell you about alienation, not their immediate problems,” he says.

Hailing from Assam — Das moved to Darjeeling 12 years ago — he says he is also a supporter of “the Chief Minister’s stand against the NRC (National Register of Citizens)”.

Last year, the GTA submitted a Rs 750-crore plan to enhance the water supply system. Last upgraded in 1960, the system caters to around only 3,000 homes while over 30,000 buy water from tankers that climb up from Siliguri every night. Officials are still waiting for the proposal to take off.

Bubbling anger in tea gardens

About 4 km down Hill Cart Road, are the tea gardens — and their long-suffering workers. “We are paid Rs 172 per day, and three months’ wages are due. Imagine running your family with this. I have to take care of my husband, who is ill, and a school-going son. During polls, all parties talk about minimum wages but later become silent,” says Padma Rai, 50, while taking a break from plucking tea leaves.

Of the about 380 tea gardens in north Bengal — Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar — 32 are closed. “They employ about 3.5 lakh workers. The living conditions, especially of those in the gardens that are shut, are pathetic, with no work and medical facilities. There is a high rate of migration and human trafficking, too. Our demands are minimum wages and land deeds,” says Gopal Pradhan, who heads the Dooars Cha Bagan Workers Union.

Officials say minimum wages for unskilled workers in West Bengal is Rs 244 per day while those under the rural employment scheme get Rs 191. But the anger is so visible that it has led to a war of words at the top this time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that Mamata Banerjee is not allowing the Centre to intervene, while the Chief Minister has promised minimum wages and land deeds to workers.

Asked about the Congress’s Nyay scheme, which promises a minimum income of Rs 72,000 per year to the poor, Prasanta Rai, a 55-year-old worker, says: “I haven’t heard about it. Earlier, Modi promised money. Do you think this Rs 72,000 will actually reach us ? I don’t trust them.”

Give us colleges, say first-time voters

Back in town, first-time voters speak of the lack of opportunities for higher studies, although Darjeeling is home to renowned but expensive boarding schools. At the same time, central government policies like Digital India, and the Balakot air strikes, appear to have captured their imagination.

“I strongly support the air strikes and measures like Digital India… But we need development, in the name of Gorkhaland or some other name. Almost 80 per cent of my former classmates from school are studying in other parts of India. Many of our seniors are working in Delhi and Bengaluru,” says Samriddhi Chhetri, 21, the daughter of an advocate, who is pursuing a law degree in Siliguri.

Downhill towards Siliguri is Batasia, where the Himalayan rail makes a full loop, and a memorial stands in memory of martyred Gorkha soldiers.

“We are proud of the Army and what they did in Balakot. Most families have someone or the other working for the Army. We have played a role in defending our nation. But I don’t think the politicians or anyone in the plains acknowledge it. We are still branded as Nepalis outside the Hills and called names like ‘Bahadur’ and ‘Kancha’,” says Bishal Tamang, 32, who owns a cosmetics shop.

Bishal obtained an ITI diploma in automobile engineering, and worked in Kolkata and Bengaluru before deciding to return. “I just could not take the humiliation. I have little income here but live with pride,” he says.

Says Susant Tamang, 46, a tea-shop owner: “Why can’t we have a separate state of our own? Our language, lifestyle are different. At least, give us some powers so that we can utilise the revenue we get from tea gardens and tourism.”

Down the road is Ghoom, which is described on the official website of the Railways as “the second highest railway station in the world to be reached by steam locomotive” and by the West Bengal tourism department as “the highest railway station in India… situated at an altitude of 2,258m”.

Waiting for tourists, Kishan Thapa, a 56-year-old taxi driver, says: “I have seen all the agitations over the years. But nothing happens and a new leader crops up. Whoever wins on May 23, we will continue to lose.”