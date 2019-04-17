Will stand behind devotees like a rock, says Amit Shah in Kerala

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala had unleashed violence against Sabarimala devotees under the guise of executing the Supreme Court order allowing women into the hill shrine.

Addressing election meetings in Thrissur and Kochi, Shah said the BJP would stand behind the devotees like a rock. “Whatever be the nature of protest at Sabarimala, BJP is ready to go to any extent to protect the temple traditions,” he said.

The BJP chief said the communist government in Kerala had registered 2,000 cases against 30,000 BJP workers who had taken part in the agitations to protect faith. “How many court verdicts are pending to be implemented? Why the government was in a hurry to implement the court order on Sabarimala?” he said.

Attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Rahul baba says he would wipe out poverty from India. I want to ask Rahul baba that five generations of your family had ruled the country, but they could not eradicate poverty. But the Modi government in the last five years has brought light into lives of 50 crore poor people.”

Saying that only Modi can make the country safe, Shah said during the UPA regime, terrorists used to come to India to carry out attacks. But under the Modi government, the Air Force destroyed the terror camp in Balakot 13 days after the Pulwama attack.