Will give jobs, not Rs 6000 every month: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the vision of the alliance between BSP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was to provide employment to youths.

Advertising

“Given an opportunity to form a government at the Centre, we will provide regular employment to people in government and non-government sectors, instead of giving them Rs 6,000 every month,” she said, referring to the promise made by the Congress on financial assistance to the poor.

Speaking at an alliance rally in Greater Noida, campaigning for Satveer Nagar, BSP candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mayawati also hit out against the present and the previous governments for the country’s internal problems and said the BJP was “not securing” borders, resulting in terrorist attacks.

Follow more election news here.

Referring to the BJP manifesto released hours earlier, the BSP supremo said, “The BJP has no moral right to launch a new manifesto. Instead, they should issue an action report on the poll promises they made before the previous elections.”

She also slammed the BJP for “misusing institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), same way as the Congress did”. “Just like the Congress, the BJP is misusing institutions like the CBI and the ED among others to target leaders of the Opposition. And it is still going on,” she said.