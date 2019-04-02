No confidence in Chief Electoral Officer, he is partial: BJP tells Special Police Observer of Bengal

BJP leaders Monday objected to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ariz Aftab’s presence at the party’s meeting with Vivek Dube, the Special Police Observer of the state, as they “don’t have any confidence in him”.

The delegation of BJP leaders was led by Mukul Roy and Jay Prakash Mazumdar. “We told the police observer that the people have no confidence in the CEO. He is partial and will inform the ruling party (TMC) about the details of this meeting. We told Dube that we won’t discuss anything in front of the CEO,” Roy said while leaving the CEO’s office. While sources claimed that the CEO stepped out of the room, EC sources remained tight-lipped about it and didn’t confirm.

When asked about the incident, Dube said, “We don’t act on hearsay. There are good and bad people everywhere. We can only take action based on evidence-backed complaint.”

On the other hand, additional CEO Sanjay Basu responded to the allegations by saying, “We are doing our job. Anyone can pass a comment.”

Last week, too, BJP leaders had accused the CEO of being partial over a show cause notice issued to party leader Babul Supriyo. Mazumdar had alleged that the controversy over Supriyo’s song was blown out of proportion by the CEO.

Meanwhile, Dube also met the representatives of other political parties, including TMC, Congress and CPI(M), and addressed their grievances.

When Roy asked Dube if former DG BSF IPS K K Sharma was removed for attending an apolitical meeting (last year), why shouldn’t senior police officers of the state, who were present at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dharna mancha in february, be removed from poll responsibilities, the Special Police Observer said he can review complaints once he receives proper documents for the same.

During the meeting Monday, while all parties demanded maximum central force in Bengal, TMC leader Tapas Roy said, “The law and order situation is extremely good in our state. BJP is behaving as if they are controlling the central forces.”

“I am satisfied with the meeting. All parties want free and fair election which is our prime objective,” said Dube.