Lok Sabha polls: Wayanad will be Rahul Gandhi’s Waterloo, says LDF candidate PP Suneer

When he was fielded from the traditional Congress bastion of Wayanad as an LDF candidate, CPI leader P P Suneer had never expected that he would be contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. On Sunday, he Suneer exuded confidence that he would still win. “Wait until the votes are counted. I am sure Wayanad would be Rahul’s Waterloo,” says Suneer, who started campaigning three weeks ago.

The 50-year-old hails from Ponnani taluk of Malappuram district. He joined the CPI’s students’ outfit All India Students Federation in his school days and later became the state vice-president of All India Youth Federation, the youth outfit of the party. Click here for more election news.

Suneer unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 1999 and 2004 from Ponnani. In 2005, he was elected a member of the Malappuram district panchayat. His wife K K Shahina is a higher secondary school teacher.

Suneer, who was CPI district secretary in Malappuram from 2011 to 2018, is currently the district convener of the LDF and a member of the CPI state executive.

“Rahul was forced to contest from Wayanad due to the factional fight within the state Congress unit. That the person who has to lead the fight against the BJP and its fascism for the secular and democratic forces in the country has come to Kerala to take on Left shows his political pauperism,” said Suneer.

“People of Kerala are politically conscious. They would not be carried away by the presence of celebrities. Our voters are not going to be influenced by any Gandhi wave. The Congress has cheated the voters of Wayanad in the last two decades,’’ he added.