VVPAT to be used in all booths: Election Commission of India

Accessibility observers will be deputed at polling stations during the Lok Sabha polls to ensure that all booths are accessible to specially-abled voters. The announcement was made after Central Election Commission of India officials held a two-day review meeting in Maharashtra to review the state’s poll preparedness.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) would be used at all the polling booths along with EVMs machines in the state.

Currently, there are 95,473 polling stations in the state across 49,284 polling locations. The ECI has planned to install around two lakh EVMs and one lakh VVPAT machines.

The ECI has directed that VVPAT awareness campaigns be held at booth and hamlet levels. So far, awareness campaigns have been organised in 92,428 polling stations.

The ECI will also verify the allegations made by the Congress that there were over 44 lakh bogus voters in Mumbai. It will also set up 942 flying squads, 1013 static surveillance teams, 705 video surveillance teams and 288 video viewing teams in the various constituencies of the state to keep an eye on the campaigning as well as expenditure. The ECI has also developed ‘cVigil’ application to allow people file online complaints on violation of model code.