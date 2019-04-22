Lok Sabha polls: On political debut, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni roots for RJD’s Yadav-Muslim vote bank

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) head Mukesh Sahni, whose party is a part of the opposition alliance in Bihar, is looking to make his electoral debut by contesting from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat. Mukesh Sahni, who calls himself “son of Mallah (boatman)”, is up against sitting Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Qaisar, who is the only NDA Muslim candidate in the state. VIP is contesting from three seats in Bihar.

Qaisar, who got the LJP ticket in last moment, is banking on split Muslim votes (about one lakh) besides NDA’s voter base of upper castes (2.25 lakh), OBC baniyas (1.25 lakh), split votes of non-Yadav OBCs and scheduled caste Paswans (1.5 lakh). Sahni, who enjoys the support of EBC Sahni/Mallah (who also write Kevat and Nishad) and Nonia votes (2.5 lakh), would be banking on Rashtriya Janta Dal’s (RJD’s) Yadav and Muslim votes, which can play the real decider in Khagaria battle.

A Khagaria resident, said: “Qaisar must not take it lightly only because he can split Muslim votes. It all depends on transfer of Yadav votes to Sahni. If there is passive voting by Yadavs, it could be difficult. Qaisar and Sahni look evenly matched.” However, the resident said Sahni could face the disadvantage of being politically untested.

Sahni, who initially wanted to contest from Darbhanga, had eventually settled for Khagaria seat. Sahni, who started off a pressure group talking of rights of EBC Sahni (about eight per cent of state population) had a base in Muzaffarpur where he held several rallies. “This election will prove if he has potential to emerge as a leader of EBC Sahnis or would just remain a leader of a particular region,” another resident said.

Sahni targets NDA’s “false promises of employment generation” in his public speeches, saying that they have done little for EBCs.

On the other hand, Qaisar talks about the development plank of NDA. Qaisar, who also plays up local factor, belongs to Simri Bakhtiyarpur area of Khagaria.

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who belongs to Khagaria, said: “Sahni cannot be a match to our candidate. RJD cadre may not fully back him. Besides, Qaisar has been an established politician.”

Khagaria has Assembly segments of Khagaria, Hasanpur, Alauli, Parbatta, Simri Bakhtiyarpur and Beldaur.