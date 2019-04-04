Lok Sabha polls: Upendra Kushwaha to contest from two seats

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday announced that he would contest from Ujiyarpur and also from Karakat, which he currently represents. The RLSP has fielded Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh’s son Akash Kumar Singh from East Champaran against Union minister and sitting BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh.

The RLSP has got Brajesh Kumar Kushwaha to contest from West Champaran opposite the BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal. The RLSP, which is contesting five seats, had already announced candidature of Bhudeo Choudhary from Jamui opposite LJP’s Chirag Paswan.

Kushwaha’s decision to contest from two seats, however, does not come as surprise. While Kushwaha said he had been contesting from Ujiyarpur besides Karakat because of “demand and pressure” from his party workers, sources said Kushwaha “had not been getting very good feedback from Karakat”.

“Even though there is sizeable Kushwaha population in Karakat, the RLSP chief’s victory would depend on transfer of Yadav and Muslim votes,” said an RLSP source.

Ujiyarpur has a sizeable Kushwaha population. Here, Kushwaha would be up against sitting BJP MP and state party president Nityanand Rai.