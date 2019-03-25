Lok Sabha polls: Unhappy with seat share, RJD may go alone in Jharkhand

THE MAHAGATHBANDHAN in Jharkhand has suffered a major blow with the RJD expressing “unhappiness” over seat sharing and deciding to prepare for contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the state on its own. The RJD also skipped the press conference held on Sunday to announce the seat sharing.

At the press conference, it was announced that the Congress would contest from seven seats; JMM in four seats; JVM (Prajatantrik) in two seats and the RJD in one seat. While the Congress got Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, West Singhbhum, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Chatra, JMM got Dumka, Rajmahal – which are currently held by the party- and Jamshedpur and Giridih. JVM(P) will contest from Koderma and Godda and it was announced that the Palamu seat has been “left for the RJD”. Follow more election news here.

Sources said the RJD had been demanding two seats: Palamu and Chatra. RJD general secretary (Jharkhand) Kailash Yadav said: “We were not part of the decision on seat sharing and we are unhappy. We are preparing to fight for the Lok Sabha election on our own. Announcements would be made soon.”

Another issue with regards to the seat sharing is the Godda seat, where JVM(P) will field its candidate. Former MP Furkaan Ansari of the Congress had pitched hard for this seat and accused state party chief of “being weak”. He told The Indian Express: “Godda and Koderma have been given to JVM(P), which is traditionally been Congress’s seat. Rahul Gandhi has been given wrong feedback and kept in dark and it has been a big loss. I am shocked.”

He said the Congress has made JVM(P) its “new friend” and ignored old ally RJD.

During the press conference, hinting at a possible rebellion, state Congress chief Ajoy Kumar said the united opposition has decided to sack any “rebel candidates”.