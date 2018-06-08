Lok Sabha polls: Uddhav declares Sriniwas Wanga as Palghar Lok Sabha candidate

BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray

A DAY after his meeting with BJP president Amit Shah, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chose to keep his cards close to the chest and did not discuss what transpired during the meeting on Thursday. “At the meeting, we told them we are with the farmers,” Uddhav said while referring to his meeting with Shah. He said there is “drama” unfolding and a full picture will emerge slowly.

But the Sena president reiterated the party’s opposition to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway and the Wadhavan port projects in Palghar district, all key infrastructure projects for the BJP.

The Sena president announced the name of Sriniwas Wanga, the son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, as the party candidate for the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 polls. In 2014, the seat was contested by the BJP when the two parties had an alliance.

“Sriniwas gave a tough fight and around six lakh votes were polled against the BJP. In just 15 days, we got 2.5 lakh votes in the Palghar bypoll. But we now have eight-nine months and Wanga should be an MP in 2019,” Uddhav said while addressing party workers in Talasari, Palghar district.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App