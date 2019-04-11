Lok Sabha polls: Tripura records 81.21% voter turnout in first phase; Oppn alleges vote rigging

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 81.21 per cent on Thursday across 1,679 polling stations of the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. There was a rise of 0.31 per cent in terms of voters compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. A total of 13,47,381 voters, including nine voters from the third gender, exercised their franchise rights during polling today in West Tripura seat.

Speaking to the media, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said an 81.21 per cent turnout was recorded as per final reports submitted by all Assistant Returning Officers and Presiding Officers. However, the final figure might increase slightly as polling was still going on at 160 polling booths.

“Overall, the polling process was free, fair and peaceful. Polling was dull in the morning and there were complaints of threatening voters and polling agents in few places. I have visited some places myself. We found things were okay,” he said.

The official also said civil and police officers were asked to escort voters to polling stations and back home in order to build confidence. “We believe the step was effective,” CEO Taranikanti said.

Though the voting was scheduled to commence at 7 am in all polling booths, the process was delayed in some places due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

Around 90 VVPAT units and 43 EVM units malfunctioned during the poll process today.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) politburo general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who arrived in Tripura this evening for a poll campaign scheduled on Friday, told reporters that 460 odd polling booths were directly rigged by BJP supporters. He added that the communist party’s central committee submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding a re-poll in all the ‘rigged’ booths. Yechury also alleged that central security personnel were seen nowhere near the polling stations.

“Voters were not allowed to freely exercise their right to vote, polling agents were driven out of polling stations. This is a blatant denial of people’s right to vote. There was no central security personnel anywhere near the polling stations. This is a very serious matter. BJP governments at the centre and Tripura collaborated to ensure absence of central armed forces,” Yechuri told reporters.

Tripura Congress said the polling was reduced to a farcical exercise and claimed 151 polling booths were rigged across the state today. The party demanded re-poll in all these booths. Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik alleged that polling agents were attacked before the Presiding Officers in different polling stations and voters were threatened to stay away from polling stations since last night.

Congress accused CEO Taranikanti and Director General of Tripura Police Akhil Kumar Shukla of working as agents for the ruling BJP. “They were hand in gloves with Tripura BJP chief and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in engineering forced support for BJP in the poll process. They worked as agents of BJP,” Tripura Congress vice-president Pijush Kanti Biswas said.

However, BJP candidate Pratima Bhowmik denied allegations of CPI (M) and Congress candidates and said the opposition has become detached from common people and are making wild allegations. She also said she was ready to offer polling agents to the opposition parties if they felt they were in need.

Later in the evening, BJP denied the allegations and congratulated electors for voting in a “free and festive environment”. BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha challenged opposition leaders to provide evidence for the allegations and said they are open to action from the Election Commission if any allegations are proven. Sinha claimed nine BJP cadres sustained injuries while resisting disturbances during the poll process, adding no opposition supporters were assaulted. He expressed confidence of victory with a huge margin above other candidates.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats. The second seat – East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency is scheduled to undergo polling in the second phase of elections on April 18.