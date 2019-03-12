Lok Sabha polls to cost Rs 6.15 crore to Chandigarh govt, double than what was spent last time

CHANDIGARH PARLIAMENTARY constituency’s 2019 Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held on May 19 will cost a whopping Rs 6.15 crore to the government, as per details accessed by Chandigarh Newsline. The expenditure on the elections this year is almost double than what was spent in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, which was Rs 3.88 crore.

As per the records with the local election department, in 2014, an expenditure of Rs 3,88,38,893 was incurred on the polls in Chandigarh. This amount covered printing of voter slips to advertisement, from fuel used up by officials to telephone expenses.

During the previous polls, only on the printing of electoral rolls, an amount of Rs 57, 86,702 was spent while on petrol, an amount of Rs 3,75,763 was spent. For the use of electrical gadgets, an amount of Rs 8,32,194 was spent. Advertisements had the second highest share of expenditure where Rs 41,21,993 was spent. These advertisements were meant to make people aware of the importance of votes. Further, for videography of polling, an amount of Rs 15,24,940 was spent.

However, this time as per the estimates prepared, there is a jump in the expenditure. The total amount estimated to be incurred during these polls is Rs 6,15,45,000. For videography, an amount of Rs 50 lakh is likely to be spent while for alphabet electoral roll and voter slips, again Rs 50 lakh will be spent.

The expenses on refreshment to staff on duty will cost Rs 15 lakh and for advertisement again, Rs 40 lakh amount will be spent. An amount of Rs 15 lakh will be spent on petrol as well. Other than this, hiring vehicles will cost Rs 40 lakh. These vehicles hired will be used for making awareness campaigns during this period and sometimes be used to ferry staff to the polling station and back.

Supply of power pack thermal paper will cost Rs 21.75 lakh while electrical gadgets, tent will cost around Rs 30 lakh.

Indelible ink to be used in the elections will cost Rs 2.20 lakh and other election-related material will cost Rs 21.75 lakh.

A senior official of the local election department said, “A lot of things need to be hired, like coolers, fans, drone, tea or coffee machines, invertor for back-up. Chandigarh is a small place. If you see nationally, the expenditure will be much more in other cities.”

There were around 490 polling booths last time while there are 597 booths now. Polling in Chandigarh parliamentary constituency will be held in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, that is on May 19, while the results will be announced on May 23.

In Chandigarh, the total number of electors as on February 28, 2019, are 6,19,619 of whom 3,28,271 are male voters and 2,91,329 are female voters. The total general votes are 6,19,249 while there are 355 service voters (314 male service voters and 41 female service voters) and 15 NRIs voters of whom there are nine male NRIs and six female NRIs.